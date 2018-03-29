7 Signs And Symptoms Of Gonorrhea You Must Know
Gonorrhea is an STD which spreads through sexual contact of any form, vaginal sex, oral sex or anal sex.
Symptoms of gonorrhea are similar in both men and women
Sexually transmitted diseases affect thousands each year, and one of the oldest STDs is gonorrhea. Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection which spreads through sexual contact which is why it is considered as a sexually transmitted disease. Generally, this disease causes pain in your genitals but in some cases, it can also cause disturbances in your rectum, joints, throat and the eyes. Both men and women are prone to this disease, but men are at a higher risk of this STD.
Dr Anup Dhir says, "Gonorrhea is an STD which spreads through sexual contact of any form, vaginal sex, oral sex or anal sex. It is a bacterial infection and is one of the oldest STDs in the world. It usually happens when people go for unprotected sex."
"While trying to spot the signs of gonorrhea, men should look for yellowish discharge from the penis. Other symptoms can include burning and itching in the genital area. The same can happen with women. This disease can spread to the eyes if you touch your eyes with your hands. You can develop sensitivity to light and can experience a pus-like discharge as well. Symptoms are similar in both sexes."
So, when trying to spot the signs and symptoms of gonorrhea, watch out for the following.
1. Thick discharge
To begin with, you may start noticing thick yellowish discharge from the penis or vagina. Its appearance and the presence of blood in the discharge can depend upon the extent to which the bacteria have spread. It can be cloudy and may even have a trace of blood. Though this symptom is common in a wide variety of health conditions, it is important for you to get diagnosed for gonorrhea anyway. Prevention surely is better than cure!
2. Painful urination
If it hurts when you urinate, you may need to get diagnosed for gonorrhea. This one too can be common with a wide variety of health conditions but since gonorrhea is also on the list, you must get it checked too. The risk is even higher when painful urination is accompanied by weird discharge. It can also occur more often than usual.
3. Heavy periods
Many women experience the heavy flow days, but when they occur way too often, it may not be normal. Heavy periods which happen every now and then can be very risky. You may also experience, between-the-period bleeding along with excessive cramping. It is usually confused with another reproductive health issue, but one must not plainly ignore this symptom.
4. Pain in the testicles
Pain originating from the testicles can be a serious sign of gonorrhea. This pain can be different in all patients. It can be mild or may be similar to a stabbing sensation. Some patients may even experience a burning sensation. The level of pain depends on the extent to which the bacteria have spread. It can be mitigated or controlled with the help of medication.
5. Painful sex
If sex has become painful for your lady parts, get it checked by a doctor, ladies. You may have contracted gonorrhea. This disease inflames your cervix and pelvic area and makes them extra sensitive. Now if you have just had unprotected sex, get it checked. Even if you haven't, don't leave any room for doubt.
6. Pinkeye (conjunctivitis)
This one is common in both men and women. Gonorrhea is a disease which affects the eyes as well. So if you happened to just touch your eye with your hands and developed pinkeye, get it checked by a doctor. Though it happens in very rare cases, it is better to be on the safer side.
7. Anal discomfort
Gonorrhea can spread through anal sex which is why its symptoms show in the anal area as well. Inflammation in the lining of the rectum can cause pain. You may also feel a burning sensation down there. Itching, discharge, bleeding and discomfort can take place in the anal area of both men and women. If you have been experiencing this for quite some time now, don't wait for it to get worse, get it checked by a doctor now!
"Gonorrhea is a treatable disease. With early detection and adequate care, this disease can be effectively treated. However, if it is not diagnosed in time, this disease can cause significant damage. And this damage is worse in women. In women, the disease can spread to the fallopian tubes, cervix and the uterus and can cause significant damage to the fertility. It can also cause arthritis. So it has to be treated in time with antibiotics."
(Dr Anup Dhir is the Director of alpha one andrology group and consultant in sexual medicine)
