7 Facts You Didn't Know About Sperms
We all have come across rumors about sperms which seem quite strange and unbelievable. Hold your horses and get all those facts straight about sperms here
Sperms are essential to reproduction as they provide the other half of the DNA to an offspring
HIGHLIGHTS
1. Sperm Can Stick Around Longer Than Two Days
It can live up to as long as five days inside female body depending on how favorable the conditions are. The cervical mucus in the female body makes those favorable conditions for sperm survival. It protects the sperm and helps it stay around ovulation.
2. Male and Female Sperms are created equally
The chances of making a sperm with an X or a Y chromosome don't differ. Though statistics show that the ratio of male birth to female birth is 1.05, which means that about 51% of the infants born are male. This has nothing to do with the ratio of male and female sperm produced. This happens because the female sperm containing the X chromosome is longer and heavier than the Y chromosome. This heaviness delays the swimming time to the ovum because the Y chromosome is one third the length and weight of the X chromosome.
3. It takes ten weeks in the making of sperm
It takes up to 75 days in the formation of the sperm before it is ejaculated. It is first formed in the testicles and then move up to the epididymis to mature, then it moves through the vas deferens to the seminal vesicles to mix with semen, then another fluid is added by the prostate and then the sperm becomes ready to ejaculate. This whole process, takes up to two and a half months.
4. Male body never stops making sperms
While women are born with all the eggs that will be ovulated in her lifetime, so is not the case with the male body. Male body never stops making sperms. Though with age, the DNA might become more fragmented and the sperm count may lower, the male body makes sperms through their lives.
5. Sperms and semen are not interchangeable
Sperm and semen are not the same terms and mean two whole different things. Sperm cells are the carrier of DNA which fertilizes the egg, while semen is an organic fluid which is the carrier of sperm. The energy needed by the sperms to sustain within the female body is provided by the liquid present in the semen, namely, seminal vesicles.
6. Workout affects sperm count
Exercising has shown to boost up the sperm count and quality in male. Young men who frequently exercise have 73% more sperm than non-exercisers. Though excessive workout can lower the sperm count.
7. Men need to ejaculate regularly for healthier sperm
A study showed that men who ejaculated four times per month, had a better sperm quality and quantity. Infrequent ejaculation can actually lower you sperm count and a very frequent one, may lower the volume but the quality remains the same.
Bonus fact: Even dead sperms can make babies
Sperm are the carrier of the other half of the DNA inside the ovum. Even when the sperm is dead, it can actually help in making babies, as the only thing needed from them is their DNA.
