Want To Know About Safe Period? Know Your Math
It would be quite wonderful if you get to know the period or phase in which you can have sex without having the fear to conceive or get pregnant. Read on to know how to calculate your safe period
Keep a track on your periods to calculate your safe period
Are you planning to have a baby but are not being able to conceive? You might have to keep a tab on your menstrual cycle because you will only produce the offspring cell, if you are able to produce eggs during the intercourse. For that you will have to know what safe periods are. Safe Period is an ovulation phase in a women when she won't get pregnant if the intercourse occurs. On the other hand, if the couple only has sex in the phase other than safe period, the woman can possibly become pregnant. If you are planning to have a baby and extend your family, it is important to know your ovulation cycle and safe and unsafe periods.
As told by doctors, ovulation normally happens 14 days before the next menstruation begins. It can be difficult to know exactly when the woman has her next menstruation. However, if the woman has regular menstruation, it is possible to calculate when she ovulates with the previous menstruation as a starting point. The egg can only fertilize four days before and three days after ovulation has taken place and in that period intercourse should be avoided.
A monthly cycle has two components:-
1. Proliferating Phase- This period begins soon after the menstrual bleeding starts.
2. Secretory Phase- This is a constant period of 14 days, which can be counted as 14 days before you get your periods.
(Note: Menstrual cycle is never constant. A variation of about 7 to 10 days is not abnormal)
If you wish to avoid pregnancy or want to conceive, you can calculate the safe period or the ovulatory phase by following these steps-
How to calculate your safe period
A menstrual cycle is calculated from the first day of your period to the first day of your next menstruation date. Safe period is from day 1 to 7 and day 21 to the rest of the cycle and this is the time you can have sex without worrying about getting pregnant. This period is not same for all as it depends on the length of the menstrual cycle. Usually, average menstrual cycle is 28 days or a little less, but if your cycle is longer than 28 days, the safe period is not reliable.
Different Methods of Calculation
You should be very careful while calculating your safe period because doing it manually by tracking your calendar or by counting by your fingers could lead to wrong results. Also, remember that you avoid sex or use condoms, cap, diaphragm or other contraceptive methods during unsafe days.
Use these proven online calculating methods to know your safe period-
1. Safe Period Calculator
2. Fertility Awareness-based method
Both these methods can be accessed quite easily and gives you accurate information about your different ovulation phases and safe period.