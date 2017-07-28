Vaginal Delivery: The Three Stages And Tips To Keep In Mind
The classic vaginal delivery method involves three stages and process involving complicated procedures. It is therefore to keep in mind certain things to easily sail through the labor process
Keep yourself calm and composed to ease off vaginal delivery process
All the efforts you put in for 9 months during pregnancy bears fruit when you deliver a healthy baby under conditions conducive to your present medical conditions. There are primarily two unique ways of delivery, namely vaginal and c-section delivery. Both of these delivery types is as unique as the baby it produces. While most prefer c-section delivery, the "classic" vaginal childbirth is considered to be the ideal way to take the baby out of his/her mother's womb. Sometimes, the mother's medical history doesn't allow her to go for vaginal childbirth as it is said to be a bit more complicated than c-section delivery method.
The Vaginal childbirth is described by practitioners in three distinct stages-
1. First Stage: Dilation and Effacement of Cervix
2. Second Stage: Pushing and Birth
3. Third Stage: Delivery Of The Placenta
First Stage: Dilation and Effacement of the Cervix
The first stage involves three phases on the basis of dilation of cervix. The cervix dilates from zero to seven centimeters throughout this stage.
1. At first you should keep yourself calm and composed and it is advisable to take small walks to ease off the labour process.
2. At second phase, you should empty your bladder, drink fluids and practice whatever breathing techniques you were asked to do by your doctors.
3. At this last phase, you might have the urge to push it out. Just be patient and focus on the breathing techniques.
Second Stage: Pushing And Birth
The second stage of vaginal childbirth is marked by full dilation of cervix. Usually, it lasts about an average of one-half hour to two hours.
As the crowning begins, you should continue with the breathing technique and listen to your labour partners to avoid any problems.
Third Stage: Delivery of the Placenta
The final stage of the vaginal delivery is the incredible moment of baby's birth. It is followed by the delivery of placenta. This usually, this process takes from a few minutes to a half hour.
After uterine contractions and placental separation, you should close your eyes and rest for a while to ward off the fatigue as a result of the long child-birth process.