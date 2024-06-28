Pregnancy: Follow These Tips For Better Management Of Gestational Diabetes
With proper management, most women with gestational diabetes can have a healthy pregnancy and delivery. Read on as we share tips.
Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, characterised by high blood sugar levels that the body cannot adequately manage. It typically occurs in the second or third trimester when the body's insulin production is insufficient to meet the increased needs of pregnancy. This condition can pose risks to both the mother and baby, such as excessive birth weight, preterm birth, and the potential for the child to develop type 2 diabetes later in life. However, gestational diabetes can be effectively managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and medical interventions. Keep reading as we share tips you help you manage gestational diabetes.
Here are some tips for better management of gestational diabetes:
1. Regular blood sugar monitoring
Monitoring blood sugar levels helps to keep track of glucose levels throughout the day, allowing for timely adjustments in diet, medication, or insulin. It prevents hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar) and hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar), reducing the risk of complications for both mother and baby.
2. Healthy diet
Eating a balanced diet with a focus on whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. This provides essential nutrients for mother and baby, supports healthy weight gain during pregnancy, and reduces the risk of excessive weight gain which can exacerbate diabetes.
3. Regular physical activity
Exercise helps the body use insulin more efficiently and lowers blood sugar levels. It improves cardiovascular health, boosts energy levels, helps manage weight, and reduces stress.
4. Avoiding sugary foods & drinks
Reducing or eliminating high-sugar foods and drinks prevents spikes in blood sugar levels. Avoiding sugary foods reduces the risk of excessive weight gain, maintains more stable energy levels, and promotes better overall health.
5. Frequent medical check-ups
Regular check-ups with a healthcare provider ensure that blood sugar levels and overall health are closely monitored, and any necessary adjustments to the treatment plan are made. Early detection and management of potential complications, ensures a healthier pregnancy.
6. Education and support
Understanding gestational diabetes and its management empowers women to make informed decisions about their health. It reduces anxiety, improves compliance with management strategies, and provides emotional support through connection with healthcare providers and support groups.
7. Stress management
Chronic stress can increase blood sugar levels. Stress management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and prenatal yoga can help keep stress levels in check. It enhances mental well-being, improves sleep quality, and can positively impact blood sugar control.
8. Adequate sleep
Poor sleep can affect blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity. Prioritising good sleep hygiene can help maintain better blood sugar control. This improves overall energy levels, mood, and the ability to manage diabetes more effectively.
9. Hydration
Staying well-hydrated helps maintain normal kidney function and can aid in the regulation of blood sugar levels. It supports overall bodily functions, reduces the risk of urinary tract infections, and helps manage hunger and satiety.
By incorporating these tips into daily life, women with gestational diabetes can manage their condition effectively and support their overall health and the health of their baby.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
