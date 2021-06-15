ASK OUR EXPERTS

Tips For Maintaining A Healthy Weight During Pregnancy With Gestational Diabetes

Tips For Maintaining A Healthy Weight During Pregnancy With Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. Here are some tips women should follow to prevent obesity.
  By: Dr. Rakesh Bopanna  Updated: Jun 15, 2021 08:57 IST
3-Min Read
Tips For Maintaining A Healthy Weight During Pregnancy With Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes is diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Gestational diabetes is diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy
  2. Gestational diabetes increases the risk of type-2 diabetes in later life
  3. It is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels during pregnancy

During pregnancy, women have cravings for different types of food. Also, there is a common myth associated with their eating habit that they have to eat for two people. Although this is not true, the baby in your womb can grow well for the first of your pregnancy without you eating any extra calories. However, during the second trimester additional 200 calories per day should be included in the diet. During the third trimester of your pregnancy, it is advisable to consume 400 calories more every day. It is advised that women with gestational diabetes to eat healthy food with low sugar content and stay active during.

Gestational diabetes and weight management

How much weight should you put on if you have gestational diabetes?


During pregnancy, women tend to put on weight. But this weight is mainly because of the increased blood volume, the placenta, and growing fetus in the womb. Thus, a pregnant woman should not try losing weight. Restricted diets can be dangerous for the baby.

Also read: What Is Gestational Diabetes? Here's All You Need To Know

How to manage weight during gestational diabetes?

Women with gestational diabetes should cut on their sugar consumption and include protein-rich foods in their diet. But, sometimes, women do not want to give up on their favorite snacks, which usually have high sugar content. It is better to avoid temptation and not keep sugar-rich food in their house.

Also, going for walks and doing some exercise helps. Women having diabetes should go for a walk at least for half an hour and try some yoga exercise as per their doctor's guidance.

Also read: Expert Explains The Effect Of Gestational Diabetes On The Mother And Her Baby

upom3438

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels during pregnancy
Photo Credit: iStock

What are the complications associated with weight gain during gestational diabetes?

Gaining too much weight during pregnancy with gestational diabetes is worrisome. During pregnancy, excessive weight gain can cause severe complications, especially in women with diabetes and high blood pressure. Like preeclampsia, sleep apnea- a condition in which breathing repeatedly starts and stops while sleeping. Children born to mothers who have gestational diabetes and obesity are at increased risk of developing diabetes and obesity during their lifetime. Also, children born to obese mothers with diabetes are at risk of being underweight.

Also read: Gestational Diabetes May Up Kidney Damage Risk, Says New Study

Thus, it is essential to manage both weight and blood sugar levels during pregnancy. Women should avoid eating junk and processed food during their pregnancy. Women expecting a baby must exercise regularly as advised by the doctor to manage both their weight and blood sugar levels. A healthy you ensure a healthy child.

(Dr. Rakesh Bopanna, MD,DM at Dr. Rakesh's Endocrine & Diabetes Centre)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT



Trending Diseases