Pregnancy: Experiencing Recurring Heartburns? Here's How To Cure Them
Eating refreshing fruits and vegetables can help cure and prevent heartburn
When stomach acid spills from the stomach and into the oesophagus, acid reflux ensues. Heartburn, a troubling, burning sensation in the chest, is the main symptom. Heartburn and acid reflux are particularly common among pregnant women. Continue reading this article to understand what causes heartburn in pregnant women and how to avoid them.
Why are pregnant women prone to heartburn?
Food passes through the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a muscle valve, and into the stomach during normal digestion. The LES is a component of the passageway between your oesophagus and stomach. It opens to let food in and shuts to prevent the reflux of stomach juices.
The LES relaxes enough when you have acid reflux or heartburn for stomach acid to rise into your oesophagus. This may result in burning and soreness in the chest region. The LES and other esophageal muscles may relax more frequently during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. As a result, more acids may seep back up, especially when you're lying down or shortly after a substantial meal.
Most frequently in the third trimester, severe heartburn is reported by more than half of all pregnant women. People who have had heartburn prior to being pregnant and those who have had previous pregnancies are more likely to experience it.
How to cure heartburn as a pregnant woman?
There are various ways in which you can cure and prevent future heartburns if you are pregnant and experience them often. Here are some tips to follow:
1. Consume more probiotics
Your digestive tract as a whole is kept in good health by the microorganisms in your gut. By boosting "good" bacteria, a probiotic supplement helps your digestive system fight off "bad" bacteria. daily consumption of a probiotic supplement to treat heartburn. Yogurt and dahi are some of the most commonly available probiotics fit for women.
2. Exercise daily
Half an hour after eating, taking a 10-minute stroll helps with digestion. Moving food through your digestive system relieves some of the strain on your stomach, which reduces the likelihood that acid may reflux back up into your oesophagus.
3. Try antacids
antacids available over the counter, such as magnesium hydroxide and calcium carbonate. In general, using them throughout pregnancy is safe. Since they coat the oesophagus, liquid heartburn medications may be more successful in curing heartburn.
4. Avoid heartburn-triggering foods
To no one's surprise, spicy and acidic foods cause more stomach acid to be produced than plain foods. Avoid acidic foods such as citrus, tomatoes, onions, garlic, coffee, chocolate, and sodas. Avoid fried or fatty foods as well because they impede digestion.
5. Herbal teas
Herbal teas are recognized for their calming effects and are safe to drink while pregnant. Before using any herbs or herbal teas while pregnant, you should see your doctor. To determine whether they provide any natural heartburn treatment, try sipping these teas, which are offered at health food stores, after supper.
6. Have smaller but multiple meals
If you have morning sickness, having a small meal at a time won't be an issue for you. However, if your appetite is normal, take care not to eat until you feel full. Overeating can contribute to heartburn, just as it can when you aren't pregnant. Try eating five or six smaller meals per day rather than three square ones.
Keep these tips in mind to avoid heartburn in the future.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
