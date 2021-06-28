ASK OUR EXPERTS

Opting For IVF Treatment? Here Are Some Tips You Should Follow

Opting For IVF Treatment? Here Are Some Tips You Should Follow

Both mother and father will benefit from following some health improvement guidelines that improve chances of successful IVF treatment.
  By: Dr Gurpreet Singh Kalra  Updated: Jun 28, 2021 10:28 IST
3-Min Read
Opting For IVF Treatment? Here Are Some Tips You Should Follow

Follow the Healthy Plate Method during the IVF treatment

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A positive mindset going into treatment is highly recommended
  2. Limited intake of junk and processed or conserved food
  3. Follow the Healthy Plate Method during the IVF treatment

Assisted conception treatments, including In-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure, are a blessing for couples facing difficulty conceiving. An IVF treatment is a medically established, scientifically and technically advanced intervention involving plans before and during the treatment process. Based on research, both mother and father will benefit from following some health improvement guidelines that improve chances of successful IVF treatment. A mother's body needs to be healthy and safe for the embryo to grow. Having reliable health enhancing guidelines that expedites the journey to having a baby sooner can benefit the couple's physical and mental health.

Positive thinking

A positive mindset going into treatment is highly recommended and use of calming techniques including meditation, pregnancy suitable yoga, exercise and music have been shown to be beneficial. Visualizing success and getting slowly but surely into the habit of replacing negative thoughts with positive thoughts make the IVF journey less stressful. Emotional support for the couple also plays a crucial role.


Also read: Repetitive IVF Failure: Expert Shares Top Concerns And Facts

Food to eat and avoid during IVF treatment

When going through IVF treatment your diet plays an important role, and one needs to pay thoughtful attention to it IVF success.

Follow the Healthy Plate Method which means 25% of your plate should have lean protein, 25% unprocessed grains, and about 50% fruits and vegetables as they are rich source of vitamins, minerals, and fibers. Controlled intake of fruits is advisable to women with BMI above 30 or PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), who might be at increased risk of raised blood sugar during treatment and pregnancy.

Limited intake of junk and processed or conserved food along with sugar, especially carbonated drinks with high sugar content. Excessive intake of coffee can be detrimental too.

Consumption of alcohol and smoking should be avoided by both partners while considering IVF as it could affect the sperm count adversely, and is also known to effect maternal health, especially the growth of the baby in mother's womb. The negative impact is seen even with passive smoking i.e. if somebody else is smoking in the same house.

u808f2rg

Both the mother and the father of the child should avoid consumption of alcohol
Photo Credit: iStock

Men should avoid prolonged exposure to high temperature environments such as saunas, hot water baths including occupational exposure. This has been shown to be detrimental to sperm quality.

Also read: 6 Important Tips For A Successful IVF Treatment

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs)

These are chemicals that can interfere with the way that your body's hormones are supposed to work. They can therefore interfere with fertility in men and women as well as the development of baby's organs in the womb. EDCs are present in everyday things like plastic containers, cosmetics, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides as well as automobile exhaust and therefore expose us to harmful reproductive health effects. One should look for BPA free plastic containers which are safer.

Also read: Eat Right During IVF For Better Results; Here's How

After embryo transfer

Once the transfer of the embryo into the womb is completed, it is advisable for the mother to be calm and relaxed, but not inactive. A woman should abstain from vigorous exercise and extreme temperatures as it may impact the early pregnancy. Also, submerging in water for the first two weeks after egg collection should be avoided due to the risk of infections.

(Dr Gurpreet Singh Kalra, Medical Director designate, ART Fertility Clinics, India)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

