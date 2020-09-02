National Nutrition Week 2020: Eat Right During IVF For Better Results; Here's How
National Nutrition Week 2020: Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining overall health. It is important to take care of your diet during IVF treatment as well. Here are some expert recommended guidelines you can follow.
National Nutrition Week 2020: Consume a healthy diet during the IVF treatment
Diet plays an important role in daily life. Improper and inadequate dietary intake can cause diseases or hormonal imbalance, which are the key factors that affect fertility in both men and women. This has become more important due to lifestyle shifting towards less active and sedentary mode these days. Therefore, if you are trying to conceive a child and are undergoing or will undergo in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) or any other assisted reproductive technology (ART), keeping a check on what you eat is crucial. Right diet can help improve the chances of getting desired results by upto 10 per cent while committing 'diet mistakes' can make you spend money without any result.
Diet guide for better IVF results
There are quite a few reasons why diet is of utmost importance before or during IVF process: Good food helps to build the lining of the uterus in women that will eventually play an important role in holding the baby and continuing the pregnancy. Balanced nutrition will help boost the right hormones required for ovulation and good quality of eggs and sperms and good food provides the required nourishment to the foetus and supports a healthy pregnancy. Your food should have a balance of vegetables, fruits, proteins, whole grains, fish, and monounsatured fats. Asurvey published in Frontiers in Public Health noted that women who followed a similar diet were found to have 66 per cent lower risk of infertility caused by ovulatory disorders. These women are also 27 per cent less likely to become infertile due to other causes compared to women who do not follow this diet pattern. Must-have food before or during IVF process include:
1. Green leafy vegetables: They boost fertility and are rich in antioxidants, folic acid, and iron. Cabbage is full of essential vitamin and minerals - the di-indole methane present in cabbage regulates estrogen metabolism.
2. Broccoli: This veggie is rich in Vitamin C and helps in maturing the eggs. The rich iron content, anti-oxidants, and folic acid in broccoli helps in the development of body and foetus.
3. Potatoes: The underground vegetable provides essential vitamins like B and E, and helps to increase the cell division in the body and hence, makes the foetus grow better.
4. Banana: Loaded with vitamin B6, this fruit is a superfood and helps in making menstruation cycles regular. It is also a healthy snack option.
5. Pineapple: The fruit contains a good amount of manganese, known as a reproductive mineral and thus, helps in boosting reproductive hormones.
6. Salmon: Though little costly and elite, rich content of Omega-3 fatty acids makes this fish an essential intake. It helps in oestrogen balance and increases blood flow. Avoid raw salmon but cooked one are good to eat.
7. Complex carbs: They regulate blood sugar level well and help you in maintaining a healthy weight.
8. Folic acid: Spinach, lentils, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, beets, broccoli, oranges and other citrus fruits, and papaya are good source of folic acid that increases progesterone levels, reduces risk of irregular ovulation, and support a healthy pregnancy by reducing birth defects and other risks. Daily intake of folic acid should be 400 mcg (when you plan and try to conceive and in the first 3 months of pregnancy) and 600 mcg (from 4th to 9thmonth of pregnancy).
9. Mediterranean diet: This diet type is rich in vegetables, healthy fats like olive oil, whole grains, fish, and nuts. A study of non-obese women found that women who stuck to a Mediterranean diet had better rates of clinical pregnancy and live birth.
Avoid these during IVF process
Certain foods can adversely impact your chances of getting pregnant and carrying on a healthy pregnancy:
Alcohol and caffeine: Avoid these two components at all costs as they may affect ovulation in women and sperm quality in men.
Seafood: Though a good source of protein and essential fatty acid, consuming raw or half-cooked seafood may cause infection or allergic reaction. Besides, seafood is known to be rich in mercury, which may cause developmental issues in the foetus and result in birth defects.
Herbal remedies: Herbal supplements generally do not have a positive effect on the IVF process and some herbs may interact with fertility medications. Consult your doctor before taking any such supplements.
(By Dr.Gauri Agarwal Founder &fertility Expert Seeds of Innocence)
