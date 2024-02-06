Magnesium Supplements During Pregnancy: It Might Help Reduce Nausea, Insomnia And Cramps
Often referred as pregnancy symptoms, nausea, vomiting, insomnia, fatigue and dizziness are common issues that you might experience when pregnant.
Nausea is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy
Pregnancy can be a rollercoaster ride for many. Pregnant women usually experience anxiety, nervousness, excitement and whatnot during this phase. The rapid fluctuation of hormones during pregnancy can contribute to some unusual symptoms. Often referred as pregnancy symptoms, nausea, vomiting, insomnia, fatigue and dizziness are common issues that you might experience when pregnant. Nausea, one of the earliest signs of pregnancy is usually called morning sickness. Several home remedies are famous for controlling nausea. However, adding one nutrient to your diet might also help. Read on to know how.
Magnesium for nausea
Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a video on Instagram highlighting the benefits of adding magnesium supplements to your diet. She shared some ways magnesium can help combat nausea and other symptoms of pregnancy.
"Nausea with or without vomiting is very common during pregnancy. The increase of progesterone during pregnancy is the reason why your magnesium levels are falling," she said in the video.
Makhija further explained that low levels of magnesium are linked with hormones that can affect your tolerance to food and trigger nausea.
In addition, magnesium helps you sleep better and reduces pregnancy insomnia. According to the nutritionist, it helps you with midnight cramps that are common during pregnancy.
Makhija also added that you must consult your doctor to know which and how much magnesium supplement you can add to your diet during pregnancy.
It is crucial to note that whether pregnant or not, it is wise to take supplements only after consulting your healthcare expert.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
