World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Can You Breastfeed A Surrogate Or An Adopted Baby? Tips And Suggestions
World Breastfeeding Week is held annually between the 1st - 7th of August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. Over 120 countries across the world get involved in the celebration, and this year focus falls on breastfeeding in relation to sustainability.
World Breastfeeding Week 2017: How To Breastfeed A Surrogate Or An Adopted Baby
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hormones will make your body believe into thinking that you are pregnant
- Replace the hormones with supplements and medications
- Start nursing and supplement your milk
Begin taking hormones - Before your surrogate's baby birth, the doctor can prescribe certain hormones, essentially the birth control pills. These hormones will make your body believe into thinking that you are pregnant, this will lead to production of milk for your baby.
Replace the hormones with supplements and medications - But you can't trick the body forever. Prior to the baby's arrival, your doctor will eventually replace the birth control pill with certain medically and legally recommend medications and herbal supplements that will help promote milk production.
Inducing lactation - Before your baby arrives it is a good strategy to be prepared by inducing lactation. Remember that both milk production and the eventual removal of the milk from the breasts, are fundamental processes. You should be familiar with the natural process of lactation as it can increase your milk production. You can stimulate your breasts by hand or by pump for several weeks or months before your baby arrives. Hand expression requires no equipment and can be used to stimulate milk production. If you do us an equipment, do so of the highest order.
Start pumping - When you will cease the hormones intake and will shift towards milk-producing medications, you will gradually begin pumping, increasing the duration and frequency until you eventually start producing milk. Make sure you follow the induced lactation protocols set by your doctor
Start nursing and supplement your milk - Even though you can induce lactation, nut there's no guarantee about the quantity. Many such mothers can use a supplemental nursing system (SNS) to make sure that their babies are on a healthy and appropriate diet. The supplemental milk can come in many forms like, donated breastmilk, the surrogate's breastmilk, milk you've previously pumped, and formula. Pour one of these into the SNS container attach the tubes to your chest. When you nurse your baby using the SNS, he or she will get any milk you are producing, along with the milk from the SNS. This will make your baby comfortable to nursing while also ensuring he or she has plenty to eat. Thus, serving a dual purpose.
