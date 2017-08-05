World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Health Hazards of Inadequate Breastfeeding
As a new mother, breastfeeding is an important aspect when it comes to your infant. Nowadays, many new mothers have started favoring infant formula over breastfeeding, and advocating for it. But, what a lot of us don't realize is that there are a number of potential health risks associated with not breastfeeding, and favoring infant formula over it. Moreover, it is important to note that these health risks arise not only for child, but the mother too. World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August all over the globe to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. World Breastfeeding Week 2017 will call on advocates and activists, decision-makers and celebrants to forge new and purposeful partnerships. You have to ensure that the young mother does not take the risk of ignoring the importance of breastfeeding the child. Some major problems that can arise include:
For infants
1. Not being breastfed is associated with an increased risk of infections and chronic illnesses like pneumonia and gastroenteritis. The child does not get the nutrients required to build its resistance against the unhygienic stimuli.
2. An upset stomach and gut is also related to inadequate breastfeeding. If not treated could lead to diarrhea. Many infants lose their life due to this illness.
3. These infants are also at risk of obesity and some childhood cancers as well.
4. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is also a possible consequence. Malnutrition in the newborn will leave it susceptible to deadly weakness.
5. There is also an elevated risk of type 1 and 2 diabetes and leukemia.
6. Among premature infants, not receiving breast milk is associated with an increased risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC).
7. Moreover, as infant formula is produced in factories and prepared at home, there is a chance of contamination. That contamination can cause permanent damage to your child.
8. Furthermore, at home, parents could mix the formula incorrectly or may use unsafe water.
For mothers
1. Not breastfeeding poses health risks to the mother as well.
2. There is an increased risk of heavy bleeding after birth.
3. Moreover, the mother may also be prone to developing premenopausal breast and/or ovarian cancers.
4. It also puts the mother at risk of developing osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes. A recent study had pointed out that women who do not breastfeed have a much higher risk of developing these above mentioned diseases than those who did breastfeed regularly.