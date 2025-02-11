Fruits For Pregnant Women: 7 Best Options You Shouldn't Miss
A diet loaded with fruits and vegetables can provide essential vitamins, minerals and fibre that you and your baby need.
A healthy diet supports the growth and development of the baby
Good nutrition is crucial for you and your baby during pregnancy. Proper nutrition helps to support the growing fetus, reduces the risk of complications, and prepares the mother's body for childbirth and breastfeeding. Therefore, pregnant women must include lots of fruits and vegetables in their diets. Certain fruits provide additional benefits during pregnancy due to their nutrient profiles. Here, we have a list of fruits that you should be eating during pregnancy.
Fruits to eat during pregnancy
1. Bananas
High in potassium and vitamin B6, bananas can help combat morning sickness and maintain electrolyte balance. Bananas also help maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.
2. Apples
Rich in fiber, vitamin C, and phytonutrients, apples can aid digestion and provide antioxidants.
3. Berries
Berries are dleicious yet highly nutritious. Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. They can also help to reduce inflammation.
4. Oranges
Oranges are also a great source of hydration with optimal amount of vitamin and folate. Vitamin C helps with iron absorption, which is important during pregnancy.
5. Avocado
Avocados can support healthy brain development in the baby. They are well-packed with healthy fats, folate and potassium.
6. Mangoes
High in vitamins A and C, mangoes are beneficial for both the mother and baby's immune systems.
7. Pomegranates:
Pomegranates can help improve blood flow and support fetal development. They are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C.
A balanced diet helps maintain the mother's health by providing the energy needed to cope with the physical and emotional changes of pregnancy. It also supports the growth and development of the baby. Incorporating a variety of these fruits into a balanced diet can help provide nutrients needed throughout pregnancy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
