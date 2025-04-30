Home »  Pregnancy »  7 Biotin-Rich Foods For A Healthy Pregnancy

Here's a guide to seven easily available biotin-rich foods that are beneficial and safe during pregnancy.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 30, 2025
Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble B-complex vitamin that plays a crucial role during pregnancy. It supports foetal development, enhances energy production, aids in metabolism, and helps maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, biotin deficiency during pregnancy can be more common than expected due to increased demand and changes in metabolism. Including biotin-rich foods in a prenatal diet can promote maternal and foetal health. Here's a guide to seven easily available biotin-rich foods that are beneficial and safe during pregnancy.

Why biotin matters in pregnancy

Pregnancy increases the body's demand for essential nutrients, and biotin is no exception. It supports embryo development, helps convert food into energy, and plays a key role in forming enzymes necessary for cellular growth. Low biotin levels have been linked to birth defects in some studies. Hence, including biotin-rich foods is a natural way to support a healthy pregnancy. Try these 7 biotin-rich foods to include during pregnancy.



1. Egg yolks

Egg yolks are one of the richest sources of biotin. Just one cooked egg yolk provides a good amount of this nutrient. Ensure eggs are fully cooked to avoid any risk of salmonella during pregnancy.



2. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and peanuts are not only rich in biotin but also contain healthy fats and protein. A small handful as a snack or sprinkled over salads can boost your biotin intake.

3. Sweet potatoes

Loaded with vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants, sweet potatoes also offer biotin. Their high vitamin A content also supports foetal eye and skin development, making them a pregnancy-friendly food.

4. Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium and moderate in biotin, making them a great option for energy and nutrition. They're also easy on the stomach, helping with morning sickness or nausea during the first trimester.

5. Spinach

This leafy green is packed with iron, folate, and biotin, nutrients essential for pregnancy. Consuming lightly cooked spinach helps absorb the nutrients more effectively while reducing oxalate content.

6. Whole grains

Whole wheat bread, oats, and brown rice contain moderate levels of biotin along with fibre, iron, and B-complex vitamins. Opting for whole grains ensures long-lasting energy and digestive health during pregnancy.

7. Dairy products

Milk, yoghurt, and cheese offer not just calcium and protein but also a decent dose of biotin. These are great options for women who tolerate dairy well and are looking to diversify their sources.

Additional tips for boosting biotin naturally

From supporting foetal development to maintaining maternal energy levels, it's vital to include biotin-rich foods in your daily diet.

1. Opt for fresh, whole foods over processed supplements when possible

2. Combine biotin-rich foods with other B vitamins for better absorption

3. Maintain a balanced, varied diet to meet all micronutrient needs

4. Always consult your doctor before starting any supplements

Biotin is a key player in ensuring a smooth and healthy pregnancy journey. The best part? These foods are easily accessible and versatile. Before making any major dietary changes, always check with your healthcare provider to personalise your nutritional needs.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

