Can Orgasm Lead To Onset Of Early Labor?
Sex or orgasm is considered to be an effective technique or natural remedy for inducing labor. But how true is it?
Orgasms might help when very pregnant
Relax, having a bun in the oven does not mean that you cannot fool around with your partner in bed. Yes, we understand that it is scary to think of penetration when you have a big round belly and a baby growing inside it, but it is nothing to worry about. However, most women have the same query when it comes to a pregnancy orgasm. 'Can an orgasm lead to early onset of labor?' For years it has been believed that a person should refrain from sex during pregnancy as it may induce preterm labor. But how true is it? Let's find out.
When most women enter the 37th week of pregnancy, they are set and ready to welcome their little bundle of joy in the world. But in some cases, the due date passes and labor is still not induced. Moreover, this period is extremely uncomfortable for the mum-to-be. So this is when she tries to look for natural techniques to induce labor. One such technique is sex. Sex or orgasm is considered to be an effective technique or natural remedy for inducing labor. And what's more, it is pleasurable for both partners (especially after the mother goes through a great deal of discomfort and pain). But does the same thing happen when a woman orgasms before her third trimester? Is a solid, scientific evidence to back it up? Keep reading...
Orgasms release oxytocin in the body which is responsible for the uterine contractions. However, the same does not happen when woman orgasms take place before the third trimester. So according to experts, orgasms might help when very pregnant. So to conclude, it cannot be definitely stated that this statement is true or not. It is subjective to the condition of the mother, as in which stage of pregnancy she is in, and of course, if the pregnancy is healthy or not. If these two are in place, you may try an orgasm to induce labor. However, if you are not in your third trimester yet, relax, orgasm won't put you into labor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.