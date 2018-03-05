5 Best Ways To Induce Labor Naturally
Relax mums-to-be, there are some techniques which can help induce labor the natural way. Take a look.
Any form of exercise which takes your heart rate up can induce labor
Every woman waits for that magical day in her life eagerly when she is promoted from being a lady to being a mother. In medical terms, this magical day is termed as the due date. As and when your due date approaches the excitement to meet your little bundle of joy increases. But the worst part is when the due date arrives (and passes) and there is no sign of labor whatsoever. And to add to your misery, those few days past your due date can be very uncomfortable.
1. Exercise
Any form of exercise which takes your heart rate up can induce labor. However, during the last few days, you must not engage in tough workouts. Try taking a long walk. This can speed up the process and induce labor. Even if it doesn't work your effort will not be wasted as it would prepare you for the strong task ahead.
Taking a long walk may induce labor
2. Sex
Sex increases the production of oxytocin. This hormone induces uterine contractions, thereby inducing labor. The same can be achieved with masturbation and nipple stimulation. However, you must not engage in sex and your water breaks. This may lead to an infection.
3. A warm relaxing bath
Sometimes stress holds you back from going into labor. In such a scenario, you can try taking a warm and relaxing bath. You could also try taking a massage. To cut to the chase, anything that puts your mind off the fact that you are still pregnant and relaxes you can help in inducing labor.
4. A labor inducing massage
For this, you need to be sure of the fact that you massage therapist is trained in giving labor induction massages. 60-70% women go into labor with these massages. It does not work immediately and you may need to take three appointments. It works by relaxing the muscles around the baby, thereby telling the body to start the contractions.
Taking a massage may induce labor
5. Sweeping and stretching
Under this procedure, doctors perform a membrane sweep. This procedure takes not more than 10 minutes. Your doctor puts on sterile gloves and performs a cervical exam. He or she shall check if the cervix is open. If it is open, the doctor shall insert a finger within and will perform a sweeping motion to separate your membranes from the cervix. This will help in inducing labor. However, if the cervix isn't open, the procedure cannot be performed.
Dr. Ragini Agrawal says, "Nipple stimulation and consumption of castor oil, however, may not necessarily induce labor. Natural induction of labor is quite debatable. The least we can do is stretch the mouth of the uterus. The procedure is known as sweeping and stretching. This process is medically known to induce labor. However, the rest cannot be conclusively stated effective in inducing labor."
Remember that labor induction techniques can increase your chances of a c-section delivery and may even lead to certain complications. Therefore, you must check with your doctor before trying any such technique. Also, make sure that you try these techniques after your due date. Trying to induce labor much before that is also not a healthy option.
(Dr. Ragini Agrawal is the head a Senior Gynecologist at W Pratiksha Hospital)
