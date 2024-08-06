Living Abroad And Missing Homemade Meals? Nutritionist Shares Easy Dal Recipe
The nutritionist claimed that this dal recipe is perfect for a nutritious and comforting meal.
This quick and easy dal recipe is perfect for people living abroad with busy schedules
Nothing can beat homemade food. We might make faces at the regular dal-chawal, but for people living abroad, this meal means becomes the ultimate comfort food. It is natural to crave a simple home-cooked steamed rice and plain yellow dal when you are on foreign soil. It fills you with a sense of bliss and belonging. If you are also an Indian staying away from home, settled somewhere abroad, then nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a surprise for you. In a detailed video on Instagram, she demonstrated a quick and easy dal recipe which she claims to be a game-changer for individuals staying overseas. We won't keep you waiting. Read below to find out how to prepare this ghar ka khana.
Ingredients used
- 1 big chopped tomato
- 1 small chopped onion
- 3 chopped garlic cloves
- 1 small piece chopped ginger
- 1 small bowl of washed dal (lentils)
- 1 tablespoon of ghee
- Salt
- Red chili powder
- Haldi (turmeric)
- 1 tablespoon of black pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon of jeera (cumin seeds)
- 1 bay leaf (optional)
- 1 black cardamom (optional)
- A one-inch cinnamon stick (optional)
- Water (4 times the quantity of dal)
How to make
- Chop the tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger. Next, wash the dal thoroughly.
- Add the chopped vegetables, and washed dal to the slow cooker. Add a dollop of ghee, and some sprinkles of salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, black pepper, jeera, bay leaf, and big cardamom. Next, pour water into the cooker using 4 times the quantity of dal.
- You need to set the slow cooker to the low setting and let it cook for 7-8 hours.
- This might be optional but for an extra burst of flavour, skip adding the ghee in step 2. Instead, heat the ghee separately in a small pan and give a tadka (tempering) on top of the cooked dal before serving.
According to Palak Nagpal, this delicious yet simple slow-cooked dal recipe is perfect for a nutritious and comforting meal. Try it now.
