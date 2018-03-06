Want Thick, Long And Luscious Hair? These Nutrients Are What You Need
Here's what our expert recommends for beautiful, luscious and long hair.
For the love of lustrous locks, consume a wide variety of natural foods
- Zinc prevents hair thinning and loss and maintains the strength of hair
- Some studies have shown that high-fat diets can lead to hair loss
- Copper is also vital for the health of your hair
Hair is that part of the human body which both genders equally long for. Ironically, it's a dead tissue embedded in a live tissue, the scalp, which nourishes it and protects it. Each one of us long for a lustrous and healthy mane; and many of us have abused our hair by succumbing to at least one or more of these - junk food, starvation weight-loss diets, alcohol, nicotine, stress, anxiety, insomnia, excess use of chemicals, bleaching, coloring, straightening et al. Our hair needs an army of nutrients, the most important ones are the following:
1. Zinc
Zinc is essential for absorption of vitamins, cell reproduction and hormonal balance. Zinc prevents hair thinning and loss and maintains the strength of hair. Eggs, chicken, dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, peanuts and soy are good sources. Remember, calcium interferes with absorption of zinc so avoid taking them together.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Iron
Deficiency of iron leads to low level of hemoglobin, which means lesser oxygen available to tissues including scalp, leading to hair loss. Haeme souces of iron include liver, clams, oysters while non-haeme sources include legumes, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, apricots, raisins, nuts, leafy veggies etc. Remember, Vitamin C increases absorption of iron, so squeezing some lemon in your dals or legume/bean salads increases your iron absorption.
3. Protein
Hair itself is mostly protein, so adequate protein is essential to preserve strength, promote growth and reduce inflammation. Some studies have shown that high-fat diets can lead to hair loss. So it's best to consume lean protein like lean chicken, eggs, fish, legumes, soya, sprouts, low-fat paneer, nuts etc. Vegetarians can improve protein quality by consuming cereal-pulse combinations which improves their amino acid profile.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids
These are essential fatty acids vital for the health of your locks owing to their anti-inflammatory action. The best source of omega-3 is fish (especially salmon), walnuts and flaxseeds. The best source of omega-6 is primrose oil.
5. B Vitamins
They work together to enhance overall health and texture of your hair. Pantothenic acid (B5) and Biotin (B7) prevent hair loss and greying. Pyridoxine (B6) helps to produce melanin which imparts color to hair. It also prevents hair loss, helps in absorption of zinc and formation of hemoglobin. Rich sources of B vitamins include whole grains, whole pulses, bananas, nuts, seeds, beans and peas. Vitamin B12 supplements are often necessary for vegetarians.
6. Vitamin C
It is a potent antioxidant, has anti-ageing properties and enhances iron absorption. Good sources include citrus fruits, amla, broccoli, leafy greens, strawberries, bell peppers and guava.
Photo Credit: iStock
8. Vitamin E
Free radicals can damage the hair follicles thus compromising hair growth. Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant. It can be obtained from eggs, sunflower seeds, cold-pressed vegetable oils, asparagus and yam.
Photo Credit: iStock
9. Antioxidants
These are active substances in food which counter free radical damage. Apart from Vitamin A, C and E, there are several other compounds like beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene and phytonutrients which act as antioxidants. These can be obtained from eating a variety of differently-colored, local and seasonal natural foods.
10. Sulphur and silica
Sulphur is a constituent of keratin and keeps hair smooth and glossy. It can be obtained from eggs, cabbage, onions, garlic, dried beans, legumes, fish and nuts. Silica prevents baldness and stimulates hair growth. Silica is found in a wide variety of foods like strawberries, bell peppers, millets, barley, wheat, cucumbers, oats, rice, bean sprouts and potatoes.
Photo Credit: iStock
So, for the love of lustrous locks, consume a wide variety of natural, seasonal, local and colorful foods.
