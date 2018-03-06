ASK OUR EXPERTS

Want Thick, Long And Luscious Hair? These Nutrients Are What You Need

Here's what our expert recommends for beautiful, luscious and long hair.
  By: Pooja Malhotra | Updated: Mar 6, 2018 03:32 IST
4-Min Read
For the love of lustrous locks, consume a wide variety of natural foods

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Zinc prevents hair thinning and loss and maintains the strength of hair
  2. Some studies have shown that high-fat diets can lead to hair loss
  3. Copper is also vital for the health of your hair

Hair is that part of the human body which both genders equally long for. Ironically, it's a dead tissue embedded in a live tissue, the scalp, which nourishes it and protects it. Each one of us long for a lustrous and healthy mane; and many of us have abused our hair by succumbing to at least one or more of these - junk food, starvation weight-loss diets, alcohol, nicotine, stress, anxiety, insomnia, excess use of chemicals, bleaching, coloring, straightening et al. Our hair needs an army of nutrients, the most important ones are the following:

1. Zinc

Zinc is essential for absorption of vitamins, cell reproduction and hormonal balance. Zinc prevents hair thinning and loss and maintains the strength of hair. Eggs, chicken, dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, peanuts and soy are good sources. Remember, calcium interferes with absorption of zinc so avoid taking them together.

eggs generic
Eggs for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Iron

3. Protein

Hair itself is mostly protein, so adequate protein is essential to preserve strength, promote growth and reduce inflammation. Some studies have shown that high-fat diets can lead to hair loss. So it's best to consume lean protein like lean chicken, eggs, fish, legumes, soya, sprouts, low-fat paneer, nuts etc. Vegetarians can improve protein quality by consuming cereal-pulse combinations which improves their amino acid profile.

chicken sukka
Chicken for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids

These are essential fatty acids vital for the health of your locks owing to their anti-inflammatory action. The best source of omega-3 is fish (especially salmon), walnuts and flaxseeds. The best source of omega-6 is primrose oil.

flaxseeds

Flaxseeds for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

 

5. B Vitamins

They work together to enhance overall health and texture of your hair. Pantothenic acid (B5) and Biotin (B7) prevent hair loss and greying. Pyridoxine (B6) helps to produce melanin which imparts color to hair. It also prevents hair loss, helps in absorption of zinc and formation of hemoglobin. Rich sources of B vitamins include whole grains, whole pulses, bananas, nuts, seeds, beans and peas. Vitamin B12 supplements are often necessary for vegetarians.

bananas

Bananas for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

 

6. Vitamin C

It is a potent antioxidant, has anti-ageing properties and enhances iron absorption. Good sources include citrus fruits, amla, broccoli, leafy greens, strawberries, bell peppers and guava.

amlaAmla for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Copper

Copper is also vital for the health of your hair. Rich sources include seafood, nuts such as almonds, pecans, legumes and mushrooms.

almonds

Almonds for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Vitamin E

Free radicals can damage the hair follicles thus compromising hair growth. Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant. It can be obtained from eggs, sunflower seeds, cold-pressed vegetable oils, asparagus and yam.

asparagus
Asparagus for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

9. Antioxidants

These are active substances in food which counter free radical damage. Apart from Vitamin A, C and E, there are several other compounds like beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene and phytonutrients which act as antioxidants. These can be obtained from eating a variety of differently-colored, local and seasonal natural foods.

blueberries help in fighting pain

Blueberries for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

 

10. Sulphur and silica

Sulphur is a constituent of keratin and keeps hair smooth and glossy. It can be obtained from eggs, cabbage, onions, garlic, dried beans, legumes, fish and nuts. Silica prevents baldness and stimulates hair growth. Silica is found in a wide variety of foods like strawberries, bell peppers, millets, barley, wheat, cucumbers, oats, rice, bean sprouts and potatoes.

potatoes
Potatoes for longer and healthier hair 
Photo Credit: iStock

So, for the love of lustrous locks, consume a wide variety of natural, seasonal, local and colorful foods. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



