Why does my son have white hair?

Answered by: Dr Kamlendar Singh | Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Venereology,

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi



Q: My 8 years old son has white hair. I have observed nearly 20 hair strings all over his head and it is increasing. Is there any remedy? Please advise.

A:In majority of cases, gray hair is genetic in nature. In few cases it may be associated with pernicious anaemia, thyroid problems, osteopenia, alopecia areata, etc. A good clinical assessment is required, to find out any correctable underlying disorder.