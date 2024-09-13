Period Cramps No More With Nutritionist-Approved Fish Consumption
According to Nmami Agarwal, fish such as salmon are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids
Swap your morning coffee or tea with herbal teas like ginger, lavender, or peppermint tea
How many times have you spent sleepless nights tossing and turning in bed from period cramps? While some women experience mild pain for the first couple of days, others find it hard to even get out of bed. As a result, their daily activities get disrupted for days in each month. The throbbing cramps you experience in your lower abdomen are medically known as dysmenorrhea. Period cramps can be treated with over-the-counter medicines but do you know that a nutritious diet can also reduce the symptoms? According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, adding fish to your dietary regimen can lower the period cramp intensity.
Sharing a detailed video on Instagram, Nmami Agarwal wrote, “Are Your Period Cramps Debilitating? Tired of being sidelined by painful period cramps? There's a simple, natural solution: fish.”
Why is fish good for menstruation?
According to Nmami Agarwal, “Fish, especially salmon and other freshwater varieties, are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids. These powerful compounds can significantly reduce period pain.”
How does it work?
During your period, your body produces prostaglandins, which cause inflammation and uterine contractions. Omega-3 fatty acids act as natural anti-prostaglandins, helping to reduce inflammation and ease cramps.
Nmami Agarwal concludes her write-up by urging menstruating women to “incorporate fish into their meals at least a few times a week. She claims that the item is not just delicious but it could make your periods a lot more comfortable.
Previously, Nmami Agarwal dropped a post on Instagram offering solutions on how to curb pre-cycle nausea and morning sickness. Here are some of her tips:
- Swap your morning coffee or tea with herbal teas like ginger, lavender, or peppermint tea.
- Instead of whole fruits with skin, have banana or peeled apple
- Instead of pulses, meat, and paneer for protein egg protein from egg whites
- Instead of whole grain bread choose high starch, dry bread to absorb gastric acid
- Eat smaller and more frequent meals to prevent acid buildup
Follow these diet tips to better deal with period cramps.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.