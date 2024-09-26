This Nutritionist-Approved Homemade Mayonnaise Recipe Can Be Your Ultimate Healthy Solution
Palak Nagpal urges viewers to prepare homemade mayonnaise.
Be it sandwiches, wraps, or French fries, mayonnaise makes it all extra tasty. Commonly known as mayo, the dip is a cold and thick creamy sauce that comes with a tangy taste. You might often visit grocery shops or supermarkets to buy a jar of mayonnaise for a quick fix to any meal. But do you know that the condiment found in stores is often packed with poor-quality fats that can negatively affect your gut health? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has dropped a video on Instagram regarding the topic. According to her, “Regular mayo is packed with poor quality fats that promote inflammation and can harm your gut health over time.” So, what is the solution you might ask? Well, Palak Nagpal suggests preparing delicious and nutritious homemade mayonnaise with common kitchen ingredients. She has shared the detailed recipe in the clip.
In her caption, Palak Nagpal mentions, “Clean mayo made with cashews, sesame seeds, garlic and apple cider vinegar provides healthy fats, reduces inflammation, promotes skin health and supports better digestion. It nourishes your body without the harmful effects of processed fats, helping you feel healthier inside and out.”
Let's take a look:
Ingredients required
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 2 tablespoons good quality mustard sauce
- 3 peeled garlic cloves
- 1.5 tablespoons white sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- pepper / red chilli powder to taste
- Salt to taste (start with 1/4 teaspoon, add more if needed)
- 6 to 7 soaked cashews
- 1 tablespoon cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil or cold-pressed sesame oil
- Optional: Hung curd (for creaminess or to reduce the mustard's strength)
Method
Making this homemade mayonnaise is super-easy. All you have to do is blend all the ingredients in a blender until they become as smooth as butter. Palak Nagpal adds that those wishing for a “creamier texture or prefer a milder mustard flavour” are free to “add some hung curd to the mix.” And voila! Your healthy and appetising dressing is ready.
What are you waiting for? Relish your favourite meals with this lip-smacking and wholesome mayonnaise right away.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
