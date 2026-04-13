Nutritionist Reveals How Simple Spices From Your Kitchen Promote Better Health Than Superfoods
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee suggests ditching a bowl of berries to indulge in a mixture of these three spices.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Indian kitchen spices can provide antioxidant benefits similar to a bowl of berries
- A mix of jeera, cinnamon, and clove supports metabolism and digestion effectively
- Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar while jeera reduces bloating and aids digestion
Superfoods, or nutrient-dense whole foods such as berries, fatty fish, leafy greens, nuts and olive oil, are some of the most recommended items for your daily diet by fitness experts. Packed with antioxidants, fibre and healthy fats, these superfoods promote heart health, boost immunity, and may reduce disease risk, among other nutritional benefits. But do you know you do not always need superfoods from across the world for a healthy diet?
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains that sometimes, your kitchen already has what your body needs. In an Instagram post, she highlights the importance of certain spices that have been consumed for ages in an array of Indian dishes. Offering a health tip about the antioxidant benefits of common spices, she writes, “Just ½ tsp of the right spices can deliver antioxidant power comparable to a bowl of berries.”
In the same post, Mukerjee mentions that a simple mixture made with half a teaspoon of jeera, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a pinch of clove can create a powerful daily blend that supports both metabolism and digestion.
Here is why this simple mixture works:
Cinnamon - She reveals, “Cinnamon has been studied for its role in improving insulin sensitivity and helping regulate blood sugar levels.”
Jeera (cumin) - The nutritionist mentions, “Jeera supports digestive enzyme activity and helps reduce bloating.”
Clove - Being one of the most antioxidant-rich spices, clove, according to the nutritionist, possesses strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.
How to consume the mixture?
Anjali Mukerjee suggests three ways to consume the mixture. These are:
- Add it to warm water
- Sprinkle over meals
- Include it in your daily routine
The nutritionist then reveals that although this combination may seem small, it works at a cellular level to support your metabolic health. However, what matters more than quantity is “consistency”.
She concludes the post by highlighting that “your healing does not have to be complicated”. From this, we can clearly understand how simple food choices can have a significant impact on the overall health of the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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