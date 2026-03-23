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Nutritionist Shares The Order Of Eating That Can Slash Your Risk Of Diabetes And Cholesterol

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain reveals a simple strategy based on the order of your food.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  Debosmita Ghosh Updated: Mar 23, 2026 08:02 IST
5-Min Read
Nutritionist Shares The Order Of Eating That Can Slash Your Risk Of Diabetes And Cholesterol

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Starting meals with vegetables, followed by protein and carbohydrates aids metabolic health
  2. This eating order may reduce risks of diabetes, high cholesterol, PCOS, and fatty liver
  3. Fibre-rich foods like edamame feed gut microbiome with prebiotics for better digestion

Metabolic health is not just about what you eat; it is also about how you eat. In a video shared on Instagram, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain reveals a simple strategy based on the order of your food.  She explains how starting your meal with vegetables, then moving on to protein and finishing with carbohydrates can make a difference in how your body processes food.

This approach may help support better metabolic balance and reduce the risk of common conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, PCOS and fatty liver, states the clip. By paying attention to the sequence of your meal, the clip suggests that you can make your daily eating habits more mindful and potentially more beneficial for your overall health.

Watch the clip here:



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A post shared by Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit)

In her previous Instagram post, Deepsikha Jain recommended six foods to eat every single day for better gut health. The approach was practical and easy to follow in your day-to-day. 

  1. Fibre-rich foods like edamame or veggies come first, feeding your gut microbiome with prebiotics.
  2. Cooked and cooled sweet potatoes are a dinner staple, packed with resistant starch for good bacteria.
  3. A spoonful of kimchi adds probiotics and beneficial bacteria for gut balance.
  4. A dash of ghee supports gut lining and immunity with butyric acid.
  5. Greek yoghurt brings good bacteria for digestion and reduces bloating.
  6. Kalonji tea soothes gut inflammation with its anti-inflammatory properties 

Incorporating these healthy habits in your life can make a big difference in your overall health. The small changes today can lead to big benefits down the line.


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