Don't Rely On Tea And Coffee For That Energy Boost, Says Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee

Don’t Rely On Tea And Coffee For That Energy Boost, Says Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee suggests that you must not depend on tea or coffee for that energy boost.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 11, 2022 02:19 IST
4-Min Read
Don't Rely On Tea And Coffee For That Energy Boost, Says Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee

Nutritionist Anjali encourages consuming herbal tea instead as they are not addictive

Tea or coffee addiction is a real thing. There are many people in the country who are obsessed with these two beverages. An ardent tea or coffee lover needs the respective drink right during the start of the day and many other times throughout. It's true that a steaming hot cup of tea helps you feel relaxed or your coffee keeps you active to carry out different day-to-day activities. However, this addiction could also be very harmful to your health. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram. She strictly says that you must avoid getting your dose of energy from tea and coffee every day. Instead, the health expert shares a few drinks that are on the healthier side.

Anjali Mukerjee says that tea and coffee give a false feeling of energy. This is like the kind of work cigarettes does. The nutritionist says that these are stimulants and yes, they are addictive. You may have up to 2 cups of tea or coffee a day if it makes you feel good.

She further explains, “One cup of instant coffee contains 60-70mg of caffeine and one cup of tea contains half that amount”. But if you end up consuming these beverages more than the mentioned amount, it will have a negative effect on your health. So how can you deal with the condition or what should you consume when you get the urge of sipping on such beverages?


Anjali Mukerjee states two powerful ways to boost performance and vitality levels through diet. It includes adopting simple food combining principles and having enzyme-rich fruit and vegetable juices. She also says that herbal tea, green tea, coriander and mint juice, coconut water, and orange juice would be preferred beverages as they are non-addictive, natural, and rich in nutrients and antioxidants.

As a concluding note, she mentions that eating raw foods also has a stimulating and energizing effect on the body.


Take a look:

Anjali Mukerjee often warns the viewers informing them about certain food items that they must avoid or include in their diets. According to the nutritionist, some food items can cause depression. Through a post on Instagram, she mentions the different food items that may lead to depression. Anjali also lists the names of other foods that help one in tackling the mental health issue. She says that food with refined and simple sugar, processed food, very high protein diets, caffeine, and alcohol and nicotine may result in depression. So, it's better to avoid these food items.

Be mindful of the food you are consuming on a regular basis and take care of your health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

