Depression: Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Lists The Foods To Avoid And Those To Eat
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talks about the connection of food with depression
Foods rich in carbohydrates are beneficial for people with depression
Depression can have grave consequences if not treated on time. Due to the lack of awareness related to mental health issues, it becomes all the more difficult for those suffering to accept it or share the pain with others. There could be various causes of depression and it can happen to anyone.
The most appropriate way to deal with it would be to seek help from a mental health professional. However, do you know that the food you eat is also connected to depression? Yes, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram stating the foods that can cause depression. Not just that, but she also lists the foods you must savour to tackle depression.
For the caption, Anjali states, “Many of the symptoms of depression can be directly linked to vitamin and mineral deficiencies.”
She also said that avoiding depression or recovering from a depressive episode is often as easy as changing your diet and boosting your consumption of key foods that deliver brain-boosting nutrients and help regulate brain chemistry.
According to Anjali Mukerjee, these foods cause depression:
1) Refined and simple sugar (white sugar, honey, fructose, maple syrup, etc)
2) Processed food
3) Very high-protein diets
4) Caffeine
5) Alcohol and nicotine
What kind of diet can help you relieve depression?
1) Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids: As per what Anjali revealed, you must consume food items rich in omega-3 fatty acids like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish while dealing with depression.
2) Carbohydrates-rich foods: When depressed, you must savour food items like rice, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrot juice, etc that are packed with carbohydrates. These food items also help in building up brain chemicals such as serotonin which in turn, elevates mood and promotes a feeling of well-being and satiety.
3) Foods loaded with tryptophan: You must include tryptophan-rich food items in your diet. Having pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, evening primrose seeds, wheat germ, whole grains, green vegetables, herbs like ginkgo Biloba and Siberian ginseng, nuts and seeds help control the `blues', Anjali adds.
It could be very challenging to deal with depression. However, there's no harm in including the foods that are good for the condition in your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
