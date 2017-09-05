Nutrition Week 2017: Eating Out Can Be Healthy If You Follow These Rules
In today's fast-paced lives and hectic schedules, eating-out has lately become, more or less, a part of your daily routine. But, you can't escape the rules especially during Nutrition Week!
Follow these rules while eating out!
Here are some rules and tips you could stick to, while eating out the next time:
1. Choose your restaurant wisely
Well, one of the most obvious decisions, but yet one of the most important as well. Always look for outlets with a good reputation, the ones that offer quality food, and put a decent amount of nutrients on the table.
2. Order a big-basket of Salad
One of the best ways to make sure that your stomach gets filled and gets so in a healthy way is to start your meal with a salad. A good salad should be filling, refreshing, and nutritious.
3. Mind the Oil
Restaurants generally use cheaper oils in order to cut-down on their costs and thus earn bigger, but it's your duty to ask them, what oil your food is being cooked in. Olive-oil and coconut-oil are some good healthy options.
4. Eat slowly
Well, it is an established fact that fast-eaters tend to be over-eaters as well. So make sure you eat slowly and nicely so that you can get the right message from your stomach at the right time.
5. Balance is the Key
People become careless when they eat out, and that's exactly what you don't want to do. When we eat at restaurants, we often end up gulping-down too much of fats or too much of carbohydrates, but as a matter of fact, one should always keep his meals balanced, comprising of all the right nutrients in just the right proportions.
6. Avoid condiments, sauces and dressings
Avoid or at least cut-down on these little 'devils' as these often comprise of processed sugars and artificial additives.
7. Don't fall for the extravagant desserts
Better avoid those choco-lava cakes and multi-layered ice-cream scoops as they are nothing but a calorie store-house. Rather, prefer to have a quick bite of a chocolate bar or simply gulp-down some raw- sugar after your meal to satisfy those sugar-cravings of yours.