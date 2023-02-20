Nutrition: Here's Why You Should Eat Kiwi More Often
There are many benefits of eating kiwi. In this article, we list 7 reasons why you should eat this fruit more often.
Kiwi is a refreshing fruit that is rich in nutrients and beneficial for the body
Kiwis are little fruits that are incredibly flavourful and packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and potent plant components. They are pleasant, simple to eat, and very nourishing. Also, these tiny fruits have a number of remarkable health advantages. Continue reading as we share the many benefits of eating kiwi.
Here are the many benefits of eating kiwi:
1. Helps manage blood pressure
Kiwis can lower high blood pressure and guard against conditions like heart attacks and stroke. According to a study, participants who had three kiwis each day for eight weeks saw a decrease in both their diastolic and systolic blood pressure. Lutein, an antioxidant found in kiwis, may be the reason for their capacity to control blood pressure. Kiwis include vitamin C, which can also help lower blood pressure.
2. Boosts immunity
Vitamin C safeguards cells in the body from free radical damage and is crucial for cellular health. It supports the immune system and is in charge of the development and repair of tissues. Kiwis have a lot of vitamin C, which is great for the immune system. When consumed frequently, kiwis, which contain 103% of your recommended vitamin C daily intake in only one cup, are an effective way to prevent infections, the common cold, and the flu.
3. Boosts bone health
Kiwi's vitamin K may contribute to osteotropic activity, or the growth of new bone cells, and as a result, may aid in increasing bone mass. Magnesium, vitamin E, and folate all provide numerous health advantages that support bone formation. The potential benefits of kiwi for bones should be investigated further and supported by research.
4. Improves digestion
Kiwi is beneficial for enhancing digestion because it contains a large amount of dietary fibre. Kiwi fruits also contain an enzyme called actinic, which can efficiently break down proteins in the intestine in addition to their fibre content. It is recommended to consume a kiwi after a substantial meal since it can aid in breaking down the rough proteins found in meat and fish, which sometimes induce bloating. Moreover, kiwis have a small laxative action that may aid an underactive digestive system.
5. Good for the hair
Vitamins C and E found in kiwis may aid in reducing hair loss. Moreover, this fruit includes magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, which may aid in blood circulation and consequently influence hair development. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in kiwi seed oil, which may aid in keeping hair moisturised. Moreover, copper is present, which may be beneficial for preventing early hair ageing and preserving natural colour.
6. Boosts skin health
Kiwi is a naturally occurring source of vitamin C, which may function as an antioxidant and may aid with sun damage to the skin, wrinkles, skin vibrancy, youthfulness, and texture. Collagen is also created by vitamin C, which could aid in skin restoration. It might also hasten the healing of cuts and wounds on the skin.
7. Good for the eyes
Kiwis can stop macular degeneration, which eventually leads to vision loss. Zeaxanthin and lutein are found in kiwi. These two substances serve the same purpose as antioxidants and contribute to the formation of vitamin A, an important nutrient for your eyes. Also, they filter out extra light that can harm our retinas and guard against eye illnesses like cataracts.
In addition to being tasty in fruit salads, smoothies, and as a snack, kiwis are also a great source of fibre, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Add it to your diet to obtain these benefits and nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
