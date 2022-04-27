Superfoods You Need To Add To Your Diet This Summer
Incorporating superfoods into our diet not only enhances the nutritional value of our meals but also benefits us in the long run. Heres a list of superfoods you need to incorporate into your diet in this hot weather
Superfoods are foods that are higher in nutrients as compared to other foods and help boost our health and overall wellbeing. Incorporating superfoods into our diet not only enhances the nutritional value of our meals but also benefits us in the long run. However, it is important to note, that the weather also plays an important role in the food supply. Furthermore, it also impacts the degree to which these superfoods benefit us. To make sure we consume the right superfoods this summer, here's a list of superfoods you need to incorporate into your diet in this hot weather:
- Tomatoes: Besides being juicy and refreshing, tomatoes offer an array of benefits in the summer. Tomatoes are full of antioxidants. Furthermore, tomatoes contain lycopene, which gives them the bright red colour they possess. lycopene acts as a shield to protect the tomatoes from the sun's harmful UV rays. Similarly, consuming tomatoes also help protect the skin from any damage that the sun's UV rays might cause.
- Watermelon: Watermelons are abundant in various nutrients such as vitamin B6, potassium, Vitamin A, vitamin C, and the powerful antioxidants lycopene and beta-carotene. As discussed above, these antioxidants protect cells from damage. In fact, these antioxidants have been linked to the prevention of cancer. A glass of watermelon juice is a healthier alternative to iced tea, soda, or other unhealthy and sugary carbonated drinks.
- Lemon: Lemon is another popular superfood. Lemons are also very versatile and can be incorporated into your summer meals. Lemons are high in vitamin C which has been proven to repair skin damage that might be caused by the sun's harmful UV rays. Furthermore, lemons hydrate the body. Staying under the sun can dehydrate and tire the skin and the body as a whole. Lemons help rejuvenate and replenish both.
- Kiwi: The need for superfoods in summer is to hydrate and protect the skin from the sun's harmful UV rays and heat. Kiwi is another great source of vitamins C and E. It is also a great source of potassium and is a healthier alternative to bananas, especially in summer. Kiwis have the same amount of vitamin C as oranges and work as a great alternative in case you prefer eating a variety of fruits.
- Coconut: This versatile superfood has an array of ways in which you can incorporate it into your diet. Coconut water is 94% water making it a delicious drink to hydrate yourself. Coconut milk and coconut sugar are both much healthier substitutes for regular milk and sugar. In addition to this, coconut has been proven to be a great post-workout drink. Running errands under the sun can be a workout in itself. It not only hydrates the body but also increases electrolytes in the body that you may have lost through sweating under the sun.
The right way to nourish the body in the summer is to hydrate. Followed by, taking correct measures to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun. These objectives can be achieved if you introduce these nutrition-packed foods into your diet. These foods are healthy, hydrating, and very versatile.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
