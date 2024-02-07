Here's Why You Should Consume Kiwis More Often
Here we discuss the many benefits of consuming kiwis and explain how exactly can they boost our overall health.
Kiwis are a good source of antioxidants and essential nutrients that support cognitive function
Kiwis, or kiwifruits, are small fruits native to China but were later cultivated in New Zealand. They have a brown, fuzzy exterior and bright green flesh with tiny black seeds in the centre. They are highly nutritious and considered to be a healthy fruit.
They are low in calories but rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, potassium, and folate. Kiwis also provide dietary fibre, which is beneficial for digestion. Read on as we discuss the many benefits of consuming kiwis and explain how exactly can they boost our overall health.
10 Ways in which consuming kiwi can boost our health:
1. High in vitamin C
Kiwis are an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and promotes collagen production for healthy skin and strong connective tissues.
2. Rich in antioxidants
Kiwis contain various antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and flavonoids, which help protect the body against free radicals and oxidative stress, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
3. Improves digestion
Kiwis are high in dietary fibre, which promotes healthy digestion, prevents constipation, and supports bowel regularity.
4. Promotes heart health
Kiwis are rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure levels. Additionally, their high levels of dietary fibre and antioxidants contribute to a healthy cardiovascular system.
5. Boosts eye health
Kiwis contain carotenoids and vitamins such as vitamin A and E, which are beneficial for maintaining good eyesight and preventing age-related macular degeneration.
6. Supports healthy weight management
The low-calorie content and high fibre content of kiwis can aid in weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness without consuming excess calories.
7. Maintains healthy skin
The antioxidants present in kiwis, especially vitamin C and vitamin E, help reduce oxidative stress, promote collagen synthesis, and maintain youthful and radiant skin.
8. Supports bone health
Kiwis contain essential nutrients like vitamin K, calcium, and phosphorus, which are crucial for maintaining bone health, preventing osteoporosis, and ensuring proper bone density.
9. Enhances brain function
Kiwis are a good source of antioxidants and essential nutrients that support cognitive function, improve memory, and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
10. Reduces asthma symptoms
Studies suggest that regular consumption of kiwis may help reduce the incidence and severity of respiratory symptoms associated with asthma, likely due to their high vitamin C content and other beneficial compounds.
Overall, the consumption of kiwis provides a range of vital nutrients and beneficial compounds that support overall health and well-being. As for consumption, kiwis can be enjoyed regularly as part of a balanced diet. There is no set frequency, but incorporating them several times a week or even daily is perfectly fine. Remember to listen to your body's needs and preferences when deciding how often to consume kiwis.
While kiwis are generally healthy, it is important to note that some individuals may have allergies or sensitivities to them. If you have any known allergies or digestive issues, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.