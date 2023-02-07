Nutrition: Cardamom, Clove And Other Spices You Must Add To Your Daily Diet For Better Health
We include some of the top spices to include in your diet in this article.
Spices are rich in flavour as well as nutrients and health benefits
Several herbs and spices have a variety of possible health advantages, including those that are anti-inflammatory, cognitive enhancers, and some that may even help fight cancer, to mention just a few. Turmeric, peppermint, ginger, and many more herbs and spices are examples of them.
Adding these nutritious and flavourful spices to your diet can ensure you intake of healthy nutrients is increased without a spike in your calorie intake due to their small size. In this article, we share some of the best spices to add to your diet.
Add these 7 spices to your diet to boost your overall health:
1. Cardamom
Cardamom is a spice with numerous possible health advantages. People frequently use cardamom, which comes from the seeds of plants in the ginger family, in beverages like chai tea, some coffees, pastries, and even savoury foods. Cardamom may be used to treat a number of ailments, according to research. These being cardiovascular disease, headaches, epilepsy, colic, diarrhoea, dyspepsia, and vomiting. The volatile oils found in cardamom seeds have analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antispasmodic properties.
2. Clove
Utilizing whole or ground cloves to season your food can provide taste while also adding fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Cloves are high in antioxidants and include a number of essential vitamins and minerals. According to research, cloves have antibacterial qualities that can inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microbes.
3. Turmeric
The most significant of turmeric's many medicinally beneficial constituents is curcumin. Curcumin is an astonishingly potent antioxidant that aids in the prevention of oxidative damage and increases the body's natural antioxidant enzymes. This is significant since it is thought that oxidative damage is one of the primary mechanisms underlying ageing and a number of diseases. Additionally, curcumin has potent anti-inflammatory properties that are comparable to those of some anti-inflammatory medications.
4. Cinnamon
Cinnamon improves your health in a variety of ways. and especially your metabolism. First and foremost, processing cinnamon takes more energy than processing other foods. Additionally, studies demonstrate that cinnamon improves blood sugar regulation and metabolism in the body by acting similarly to insulin. Cinnamon's high fibre content encourages a sensation of satiety and fullness, which can help decrease food cravings.
5. Fenugreek seeds
In Ayurveda, fenugreek was frequently utilised, especially to boost libido and masculinity. Fenugreek appears to have positive benefits on blood sugar levels, although research on its effects on testosterone levels is still equivocal. It includes the plant protein 4-hydroxyisoleucine, which helps enhance insulin's performance.
6. Oregano
Numerous minerals, including as calcium, iron, manganese, fibre, vitamins K and E, are included in these tiny but strong leaves. And oregano contains a huge amount of antioxidants. Good news for your heart extends beyond all of that. Antioxidants shield cells from free radical damage, preventing heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Additionally, the phytonutrients in oregano help fight infections.
7. Cumin
Popular cooking spice cumin is utilised for its fragrant properties. It is useful for managing stress, cholesterol, and weight, according to studies. It also has a strong potential for antioxidants. Cumin is an anti-diabetic, according to research.
Everything is best in moderation. Make sure to incorporate these spices to your diet correctly and adequately.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
