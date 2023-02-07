Home »  Nutrition »  Nutrition: Cardamom, Clove And Other Spices You Must Add To Your Daily Diet For Better Health

Nutrition: Cardamom, Clove And Other Spices You Must Add To Your Daily Diet For Better Health

We include some of the top spices to include in your diet in this article.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 7, 2023 07:38 IST
3-Min Read
Nutrition: Cardamom, Clove And Other Spices You Must Add To Your Daily Diet For Better Health

Spices are rich in flavour as well as nutrients and health benefits

Several herbs and spices have a variety of possible health advantages, including those that are anti-inflammatory, cognitive enhancers, and some that may even help fight cancer, to mention just a few. Turmeric, peppermint, ginger, and many more herbs and spices are examples of them.

Adding these nutritious and flavourful spices to your diet can ensure you intake of healthy nutrients is increased without a spike in your calorie intake due to their small size. In this article, we share some of the best spices to add to your diet.

Add these 7 spices to your diet to boost your overall health:



RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: 10 Ayurveda-Backed Herbs That Can Help In Weight-Loss

Weight Loss: In this article, we discuss various beneficial herbs that have been proven to aid in weight loss.

related

These Five Herbs Serve As A Natural Way In Healing Your Gut

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists about five herbs that will help you in healing your gut.

1. Cardamom 

Cardamom is a spice with numerous possible health advantages. People frequently use cardamom, which comes from the seeds of plants in the ginger family, in beverages like chai tea, some coffees, pastries, and even savoury foods. Cardamom may be used to treat a number of ailments, according to research. These being cardiovascular disease, headaches, epilepsy, colic, diarrhoea, dyspepsia, and vomiting. The volatile oils found in cardamom seeds have analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antispasmodic properties.

2. Clove

Utilizing whole or ground cloves to season your food can provide taste while also adding fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Cloves are high in antioxidants and include a number of essential vitamins and minerals. According to research, cloves have antibacterial qualities that can inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microbes.

3. Turmeric

The most significant of turmeric's many medicinally beneficial constituents is curcumin. Curcumin is an astonishingly potent antioxidant that aids in the prevention of oxidative damage and increases the body's natural antioxidant enzymes. This is significant since it is thought that oxidative damage is one of the primary mechanisms underlying ageing and a number of diseases. Additionally, curcumin has potent anti-inflammatory properties that are comparable to those of some anti-inflammatory medications.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon improves your health in a variety of ways. and especially your metabolism. First and foremost, processing cinnamon takes more energy than processing other foods. Additionally, studies demonstrate that cinnamon improves blood sugar regulation and metabolism in the body by acting similarly to insulin. Cinnamon's high fibre content encourages a sensation of satiety and fullness, which can help decrease food cravings.

5. Fenugreek seeds

In Ayurveda, fenugreek was frequently utilised, especially to boost libido and masculinity. Fenugreek appears to have positive benefits on blood sugar levels, although research on its effects on testosterone levels is still equivocal. It includes the plant protein 4-hydroxyisoleucine, which helps enhance insulin's performance.

6. Oregano

Numerous minerals, including as calcium, iron, manganese, fibre, vitamins K and E, are included in these tiny but strong leaves. And oregano contains a huge amount of antioxidants. Good news for your heart extends beyond all of that. Antioxidants shield cells from free radical damage, preventing heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Additionally, the phytonutrients in oregano help fight infections.

7. Cumin

Popular cooking spice cumin is utilised for its fragrant properties. It is useful for managing stress, cholesterol, and weight, according to studies. It also has a strong potential for antioxidants. Cumin is an anti-diabetic, according to research.

Everything is best in moderation. Make sure to incorporate these spices to your diet correctly and adequately.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Myths & Facts - Hormones: Episode 47

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases