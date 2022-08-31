National Nutrition Week: Know About The Date, Significance and History
National Nutrition Week: We celebrate NNW to recognise the important of eating a well-balanced diet
National Nutrition Week is celebrated from September 1 to September 7 to highlight the importance of having a balanced nutrition diet. It also focuses on the importance of building an effective immune system. A body needs nutrition in order to grow and develop, physically as well as mentally. A number of events and seminars are organised across the globe to stress the importance of nutrition and how can a person bring a change to their lifestyle. In today's fast-paced world, most of us often tend to give less attention to our eating habits. And, the week reminds us to make the necessary tweaks.
History
The members of the American Dietetic Association (ADA) laid the foundation of National Nutrition Week in March in the year 1975. Now, it is popularly known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Basically, the main idea behind establishing this special week was to educate people about the importance of nutrition and promote the profession of dieticians. It is to be noted that back in 1980 when the week was observed, the public response was so good that the related celebrations lasted for a month.
Significance
According to Global Hunger Health Index Report 2021, India ranked 101st among 116 countries. With a score of 27.5, India has a level of hunger that is serious.
On the other hand, India also has a large number of people who are obese. The urban population mainly experiences obesity due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, haphazard eating patterns, and usage of processed and refined food items.
A balanced diet loaded with fibre, proteins, minerals, and vitamins is highly recommended by nutritionists.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
