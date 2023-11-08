10 Foods You Must Add To Your Fall Diet To Achieve Most Health Benefits
Below we discuss a list of fall foods you should incorporate in your diet for better health.
Fall is a season that occurs after summer and before winter. It usually starts around September and ends in December. In many parts of the world, fall is characterised by cooler temperatures, leaves changing colours, and harvest time for various crops.
A fall diet refers to a way of eating that focuses on consuming foods that are in season during the fall. This typically includes fruits and vegetables like apples, pears, pumpkins, squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, kale, and other similar produce that are harvested during this time.
It is important to consume diet seasonally because seasonal foods tend to be fresher, more flavourful, and more nutritious. Additionally, they are often more affordable and have a reduced impact on the environment due to decreased transportation and storage requirements.
By eating seasonal foods, you can ensure that you are getting a variety of nutrients and supporting local farmers and the local economy. In this article, we discuss a list of fall foods you should incorporate in your diet for better health.
10 Fall foods to encourage in your diet this fall:
1. Pumpkin
Rich in vitamins A and C, pumpkin is a nutritious addition to your fall diet. It is also a great source of fibre and low in calories.
2. Apples
Apples are in season during the fall and are packed with antioxidants and fibre. They can help improve heart health and regulate blood sugar levels.
3. Brussels sprouts
These cruciferous vegetables are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain antioxidants that contribute to overall health and help protect against chronic diseases.
4. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. They are also rich in fibre and have a lower glycemic index compared to regular potatoes.
5. Butternut squash
This winter squash is packed with vitamins A and C, as well as fibre and potassium. It can help boost immunity and support healthy digestion.
6. Pears
Pears are an excellent source of dietary fibre and contain vitamins C and K. They are also rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and support gut health.
7. Cranberries
Cranberries are a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C. They have been proven to support urinary tract health and promote a healthy heart.
8. Walnuts
Walnuts are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, and plant-based protein. They also contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support brain health.
9. Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a warming spice that can help improve blood sugar control and reduce inflammation. It can be added to various fall dishes or used as a natural sweetener.
10. Ginger
Ginger has long been used for its medicinal properties and can help alleviate digestive issues, reduce inflammation, and boost the immune system. It can be added to teas, soups, or stir-fry dishes.
Add these delicious seasonal foods to your diet this fall to boost your intake of nutrients and to boost your overall health.
