Incorporate Sesame Seeds Into Your Diet To Achieve Its Amazing Benefits

Sesame seeds can be a healthy addition to your diet. Let's understand why is that.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Dec 28, 2023 06:14 IST
3-Min Read
Sesame seeds contain sesamin and sesamol, which possess anti-inflammatory properties

Sesame seeds are small, oil-rich seeds derived from the sesame plant (also known as Sesamum indicum). They have been used in culinary applications for thousands of years and are commonly used in various cuisines around the world.

Sesame seeds can be a healthy addition to your diet. They are a rich source of plant-based protein, healthy fats (including omega-6 fatty acids), dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. They also contain antioxidants and lignans, which have been associated with various health benefits. In this article, we discuss the many benefits of consuming sesame seeds.

10 Health benefits of consuming sesame seeds:



1. Nutrient-rich

As mentioned above, sesame seeds are packed with essential nutrients including calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin B6. These nutrients contribute to overall health by supporting bone strength, energy production, and brain function.



2. Heart health

Sesame seeds contain unsaturated fats, particularly oleic and linoleic acid, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

3. Bone strength

The high calcium content in sesame seeds promotes bone health and prevents conditions like osteoporosis. Additionally, the presence of other minerals like phosphorus and magnesium aids in maintaining strong bones.

4. Digestive health

Sesame seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which helps stimulate bowel movements, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive system.

5. Reduced inflammation

Sesame seeds contain sesamin and sesamol, which possess anti-inflammatory properties. These components may help reduce inflammation in the body, thereby benefiting individuals with conditions like arthritis.

6. Diabetes management

Sesame seeds have a low glycemic index, which means they don't cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. Consuming them in moderation can help manage blood sugar levels and prevent spikes.

7. Improved brain function

The abundance of essential nutrients in sesame seeds, especially vitamin B6, promotes healthy brain function and enhances cognitive abilities.

8. Skin health

Sesame seeds contain antioxidants, such as vitamin E, which can help maintain skin health. These antioxidants protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and contribute to a youthful appearance.

9. Improved sleep

Sesame seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that helps regulate serotonin and melatonin levels in the body, thus promoting better sleep and relaxation.

10. Boosted immune system

Sesame seeds contain zinc, which plays a crucial role in supporting immune system function. Regular consumption of sesame seeds can boost your body's defense against infections and strengthen overall immunity.

These health benefits are facilitated by the diverse array of nutrients present in sesame seeds. The vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants present in sesame seeds work together to support various bodily functions, such as bone health, heart health, digestive health, and brain function. Regular consumption of sesame seeds can improve these functions and contribute to overall well-being.

Remember to consume sesame seeds in moderation as they are calorie-dense due to their fat content. Additionally, if you have any specific dietary restrictions or allergies, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist before incorporating sesame seeds into your diet.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

