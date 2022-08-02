How To Include Apple Cider Vinegar In Diet, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee Answers
Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee answers queries concerning apple cider vinegar in an Instagram post.
ACV must be consumed in a diluted form, mix few tbsps of it into a glass of water and consume
Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a kitchen staple and is found in almost every Indian household. While for centuries it is being used for medical purposes, not many know the various healthful properties of apple cider vinegar. From aiding weight loss and reducing cholesterol to lowering blood sugar levels and improving the symptoms of diabetes, there are innumerable benefits.
Including apple cider vinegar in your day-to-day routine may have health benefits, but one should be mindful of the quantity. In addition, not everyone should consume apple cider vinegar. This brings us to a series of questions - who should take apple cider vinegar? What is the best time to take it? And how to include it in the diet?
Addressing all the queries, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, says, people “who have high blood sugar levels, metabolic syndrome, indigestion, and those who are overweight” should add apple cider vinegar to their diet.
She suggests that people should begin slowly hence, they should “start by taking 5 ml or 1 teaspoon with a meal.” We have often seen people taking ACV on empty stomach, the expert says it is a big no, adding that one should take ACV with their main meal. All you have to do is take 5ml of ACV and mix it in a glass of water, now sip the water during the meal or just before the meal.
Further, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says that one should continue taking 5ml for a short period of time during lunch, then use another 5 ml with dinner and then slowly graduate to including the third 5ml in the morning breakfast. The health expert opines, “15ml a day is enough to improve digestion, blood sugar levels and get all the benefits of the mineral absorption as well.”
She also mentions that people who feel acidic after consuming apple cider vinegar should keep limiting their ACV intake quantity to 5ml. However, in some cases, she said, the quantity may go up to 30ml, in the longer run.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
