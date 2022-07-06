Anjali Mukerjee Shares 7 Important Tips To Manage Food Allergies
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains food allergies in detail and shares tips to manage them.
Make note of foods that cause an allergic reaction so you can avoid them in the future
Imagine ending up consuming a food item that you are allergic to. If you know how that works, you wouldn't even want to think of the repercussions. Right? There are many people who you would find are allergic to different food items. They experience an unpleasant reaction in the body after eating what doesn't suit their body. For some, food allergies may also result in dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and swelling of lips, face, and or other organs of the body among other such reactions. Therefore, it's always advisable to stay away from food items that may harm your body. But ever thought about how and why these food allergies happen? Dedicating a post to food allergies, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains it in her Instagram post. She also lists seven effective ways to cope with it.
In the caption, she states, "Food allergy can be caused either by components in food such as gluten, lactose, and some proteins or due to contaminants in the food. For example, certain preservatives and insecticides act as allergens. These contaminants can enter food while storing or processing it." She adds that it doesn't take long to trigger an allergic reaction in someone with a food allergy.
According to Anjali Mukerjee, here are the seven tips to manage food allergies:
1. Detoxify once in six months or once a year
She has observed a reduction in allergies in most of her patients if they detoxify for about three to six months. Detoxification means cleansing your body and eliminating all the chemicals, drugs, pollutants, and pesticides to reduce the load on the system. It helps reduce food intolerances.
2. Eliminate allergy-causing foods
Eliminate allergy-causing foods like peanuts, eggs, soya, colour in food, and nuts, among others, that you know could be allergic to you.
3. Be careful when eating outside
Make sure you inform the person serving you food (waiter, host, caregiver) about your allergy and the symptoms associated with it.
4. Eliminate the suspect food from your diet
Anjali says, let's assume you are allergic to dairy. So, remove all the dairy products from your diet but make sure you get an adequate amount of nutrients from other alternatives. Have nuts and seeds, pulses like rajma, chole, and green leafy vegetables.
5. Read ingredients
It may seem an obvious task but still ensure that you read the list of ingredients mentioned on the pack/box of the food you want to have. Don't just assume that you know all the ingredients. This is because sometimes, the ingredients in any food item ought to change. So, you've got to read the food label carefully.
6. Recognise your symptoms of food allergy
Keep your anti-allergy medicines with you at all times. Take them immediately, whenever you see the first signs of allergy.
7. Avoid cross-contamination by all means
If you are allergic to shellfish, and dal is also being cooked simultaneously (on the same cooking range), make sure the same spoons are not used in both the dishes while cooking thereby causing cross-contamination.
In the caption, she also adds that apart from the seven tips, opt for a deep-level detox with a raw food diet coupled with ayurvedic herbs. This can help in reducing the frequency and severity of the allergic reaction. Always go to a professional for advice on such natural therapies, she states.
So, now, we hope you have an insight into food allergies and the different ways to deal with them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
