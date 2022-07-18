ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Lifestyle Changes That May Keep Sickness At Bay

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee, in an Instagram post, shares six lifestyle tips to prevent sickness.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 18, 2022 05:46 IST
4-Min Read
Losing access weight and maintaining healthy weight helps keep sickness away

No one wants to fall sick. The constant quest is to remain healthy at all times. While eating the right kinds of food and exercising adequately as prerequisites to a healthy lifestyle, there are several factors that play an important role in keeping sickness at bay. As per nutritionist, Anjali taking steps such as regulating your diet to reduce stress can help you from falling sick frequently. In an Instagram post, Mukherjee shared six lifestyle tips that can prevent one from falling sick. While the tips are simple to understand and follow, they can make a huge difference, the nutritionist says in the post

 In the caption of the video, Mukherjee suggests, “How can you avoid falling sick? First, focus on healing the body by natural means.”

Here are the six tips shared by Mukherjee:


1. Be Cautious Of What You Eat

One should avoid processed food, junk food, and refined or oily food products, Mukherjee says. While succumbing to cravings may seem inevitable at the moment, it is wise to replace guilt food with healthy alternatives.


2. Detoxify

Detoxification is extremely crucial. Toxins clog our system and further affect the functioning of the body. Detoxification ensures the proper flow of energy and also boosts our immune system, preventing chronic diseases. Anjali Mukherjee suggests detoxifying raw juices namely cabbage juice, beetroot juice, watermelon juice, celery, and tomato juice. She also advises incorporating more fruits and vegetables into one's diet.

3. Protein

Protein fuels your energy and carries oxygen throughout your body in the blood. It also helps make antibodies that fight infections and illnesses, keeping the cells healthy. Owing to the array of health benefits proteins offer, the nutritionist says, “Add at least 50gms of protein to your diet.”

4. Lose Weight

Shedding off those extra kilos can rule out a number of diseases. Being overweight or obese can lead to health problems such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye problems, and nerve damage, among others.

5. Dinner Timings

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee also advises people to consume their dinner by 7 pm.

6. Avoid Stress

Avoiding stress is the next health tip by Mukherjee. Stress that's unattended can contribute to high blood pressure, heart diseases, obesity, and diabetes, she says.

Watch the video here:

While making any drastic changes to one's lifestyle it is important to consult a doctor or an expert.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

