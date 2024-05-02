Home »  Nutrition »  Here Are The Best & Worst Cooking Oils

Here Are The Best & Worst Cooking Oils

In this article, we share the best and worst cooking oils you can incorporate into your diet.

  Updated: May 2, 2024 08:17 IST
Here Are The Best & Worst Cooking Oils

You can improve your health by choosing healthier cooking oils and consuming them in moderation

Cooking oils are liquid fats derived from plant or animal sources that are used for cooking, frying, baking, and flavouring foods. They play a crucial role in culinary practices, providing moisture, texture, flavour, and heat transfer to dishes. Keep reading as we share the best and worst cooking oils you can incorporate into your diet.

Best cooking oils

1. Olive oil



Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which has been linked to numerous health benefits, including heart health and reduced inflammation. Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, contains high levels of antioxidants and phytochemicals.

2. Avocado oil



Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats and contains beneficial nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants. It has a high smoke point, making it suitable for high-heat cooking methods such as frying and grilling. Avocado oil is also commonly used in salad dressings and marinades.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is rich in saturated fats, primarily medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are metabolised differently in the body compared to long-chain fatty acids. While coconut oil has been controversial due to its high saturated fat content, some research suggests it may have benefits for weight loss and heart health.

4. Canola oil

Canola oil is low in saturated fat and high in monounsaturated fat, making it a heart-healthy option. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Canola oil has a neutral flavour and a high smoke point.

5. Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil is rich in polyunsaturated fats, particularly omega-6 fatty acids, and contains antioxidants like vitamin E. It has a high smoke point, making it suitable for high-heat cooking methods such as frying and searing. Grapeseed oil also has a neutral flavour, making it versatile for various culinary applications.

Worst cooking oils

1. Palm oil

Palm oil is high in saturated fat, which has been associated with increased LDL cholesterol levels and a higher risk of heart disease when consumed in excess. Additionally, unsustainable palm oil production has environmental implications, including deforestation and habitat destruction.

2. Cottonseed oil

Cottonseed oil is often refined and heavily processed, resulting in the loss of beneficial nutrients and the presence of trans fats. Trans fats are known to raise LDL cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. Due to its high trans fat content and processing methods, cottonseed oil is considered one of the least healthy cooking oils and is best avoided.

3. Hydrogenated oils

Hydrogenated oils, such as partially hydrogenated soybean oil, are industrially processed to solidify liquid oils and increase shelf stability. This process creates trans fats, which are harmful to health and have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

4. Soybean oil

While soybean oil is high in polyunsaturated fats, it's often heavily processed and refined, resulting in the loss of beneficial nutrients and the presence of trans fats.

5. Corn oil

Corn oil is high in omega-6 fatty acids, which, when consumed in excess, can promote inflammation and increase the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Though corn oil is commonly used in cooking and food processing due to its mild flavour and high smoke point.

By choosing healthier cooking oils and consuming them in moderation, you can optimise your diet for better health and well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases