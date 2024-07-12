Which Oil Is Best For Your Air Fryer? Expert Reveals
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee offers her expertise, recommending the ideal source of fat to baste our food in before air frying.
In her latest video, the nutritionist recommends using ghee to coat the food
Air fryers have altered the way we cook, offering a convenient alternative to traditional deep-frying methods. They are incredibly easy to use, and require minimal effort and time. Just place your food in the basket, set the temperature and timer and let the air fryer do the work. One of the most significant advantages of air fryers is their health benefits because of the low use of oil. While air fryers reduce oil consumption, a small amount is still necessary to cook the food. But which oil is best? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee offers her expertise, recommending the ideal source of fat to baste our food in before air frying.
In her latest video, the nutritionist recommends using ghee to coat the food, citing its high smoke point and stability. “When you baste the food with oil, you need some oil to cover the french fries or chicken that you're cooking in the airfryer, use ghee because it has a very high smoking point and it does not disintegrate into its toxic components,” she explained. She revealed that using an oil with a low smoke point can lead to toxic fumes. “If you use something with a low smoking unt, then you'll be having the toxic fumes as well.” However, she reassures that “the amount of fat used as an air fryer is not even one 10th of what you would use when you fry the food.”
Nutritionist Mukerjee also reveals the benefits of olive oil. Unlike seed oils, which are considered unhealthy, olive oil is made from the fruit of the olive tree, making it a healthier option. Olive oil is also heart-friendly due to its high monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) content, which prevents stroke and heart disease, she says in her Instagram video. Olive oil also has a high smoke point of 215 degree C, making it suitable for high-heat cooking without degenerating into toxic compounds. The antioxidants in olive oil also protect LDL (bad) cholesterol from oxidation, preventing the increase of heart disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
