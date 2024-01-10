Here Are 10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Celery Juice Regularly
In this article, we list the many benefits of consuming celery juice.
Celery juice contains natural fibres and polyphenols that can improve digestion
Celery is a green vegetable that belongs to the Apiaceae family and is typically consumed for its stalks. It is low in calorie, high in fibre, and contains several essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and folate.
Celery is considered healthy due to its nutritional profile. It is commonly praised for its potential health benefits. Celery juice has gained popularity as a health trend in recent years. While celery juice is a source of hydration and contains some nutrients, such as vitamin C, it lacks the fiber present in whole celery. Keep reading as we list the many benefits of consuming celery juice.
10 Health benefits of consuming celery juice:
1. Nutritional power
Celery juice is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and folate. Consuming celery juice regularly ensures your body receives these vital nutrients, supporting optimal health.
2. Hydrating properties
Celery juice has high water content, which helps keep your body hydrated. Proper hydration is crucial for maintaining bodily functions, regulating body temperature, and supporting overall health.
3. Anti-inflammatory effects
Celery juice contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health conditions, including heart disease, arthritis, and certain cancers.
4. Gut health support
Celery juice contains natural fibres and polyphenols that can improve digestion and promote good gut health. It can act as a natural laxative, aiding in digestion and relieving constipation.
5. Detoxification aid
Regularly consuming celery juice can support the body's natural detoxification processes. It helps flush out toxins and assist in liver and kidney functioning, which are vital for eliminating waste products from the body.
6. Blood pressure regulation
Celery contains compounds like phthalides that can help relax the muscles lining blood vessels, leading to improved blood flow and potentially lowered blood pressure levels.
7. Weight management
Celery juice is low in calories and can be a beneficial addition to a weight management plan. It is also high in fibre, which can promote feelings of fullness and prevent overeating.
8. Skin health
The antioxidants present in celery juice can help combat free radicals and oxidative stress, which are major contributors to skin ageing. Regular consumption may lead to improved skin health and a more youthful appearance.
9. Immune system support
The vitamins and antioxidants in celery juice can help strengthen the immune system, enhancing its ability to fight off infections and illnesses.
10. Cancer-fighting properties
Celery contains various compounds, like apigenin and luteolin, which have shown anti-cancer activities in studies. Regular consumption may contribute to a reduced risk of certain types of cancer.
To benefit from these advantages, it's recommended to consume celery juice on an empty stomach in the morning. It's important to note that while celery juice can have several health benefits, it should not be considered a standalone solution but rather part of a balanced and varied diet. It's always best to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or health routine.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
