Expert Share Iron-Rich Foods You Should Add To Your Diet To Prevent Iron-Deficiency

Including these iron-rich foods in your diet can help prevent iron deficiency and ensure a healthy intake of this essential mineral.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 2, 2023 06:35 IST
4-Min Read
Eating iron-rich foods can help reduce risk of anaemia and other diseases

Eating iron-rich foods is important because iron is necessary for the formation of hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that binds oxygen and transports it to body tissues. Iron also supports the production of myoglobin, which provides oxygen to muscles, and helps with energy metabolism and immune function. Read on as we share a post made by nutritionist Lovneet Batra to help us better understand the importance of iron intake.

Here's how foods shared by the nutritionist can help boost iron-intake:

1. Amaranth

This pseudo-cereal is a good source of iron, as well as other minerals like calcium and manganese. It can be cooked and used as a grain substitute in various dishes.

2. Sesame seeds

These tiny seeds are rich in iron and can be easily incorporated into meals or used as a topping. They are also a good source of other nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

3. Beet greens

The leafy tops of beets are not only highly nutritious but also contain a decent amount of iron. They can be cooked and used similarly to other leafy greens such as spinach or Swiss chard.

4. Kalonji

These black seeds are commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. They not only add flavour to dishes but also provide iron along with various other health benefits.

5. Soybeans

Soybeans are a legume that is packed with iron. They are also a complete protein source and can be consumed in various forms, such as whole beans, tofu, tempeh, or soy milk.

Including these iron-rich foods in your diet can help prevent iron deficiency and ensure a healthy intake of this essential mineral.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

