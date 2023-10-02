Expert Share Iron-Rich Foods You Should Add To Your Diet To Prevent Iron-Deficiency
Including these iron-rich foods in your diet can help prevent iron deficiency and ensure a healthy intake of this essential mineral.
Eating iron-rich foods can help reduce risk of anaemia and other diseases
Eating iron-rich foods is important because iron is necessary for the formation of hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that binds oxygen and transports it to body tissues. Iron also supports the production of myoglobin, which provides oxygen to muscles, and helps with energy metabolism and immune function. Read on as we share a post made by nutritionist Lovneet Batra to help us better understand the importance of iron intake.
Look at her post:
Here's how foods shared by the nutritionist can help boost iron-intake:
1. Amaranth
This pseudo-cereal is a good source of iron, as well as other minerals like calcium and manganese. It can be cooked and used as a grain substitute in various dishes.
2. Sesame seeds
These tiny seeds are rich in iron and can be easily incorporated into meals or used as a topping. They are also a good source of other nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and zinc.
3. Beet greens
The leafy tops of beets are not only highly nutritious but also contain a decent amount of iron. They can be cooked and used similarly to other leafy greens such as spinach or Swiss chard.
4. Kalonji
These black seeds are commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. They not only add flavour to dishes but also provide iron along with various other health benefits.
5. Soybeans
Soybeans are a legume that is packed with iron. They are also a complete protein source and can be consumed in various forms, such as whole beans, tofu, tempeh, or soy milk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
