Nutritionist-Approved 10-Minute Pancake Recipe Requires Only 3 Ingredients
These 3-ingredient pancakes are the perfect solution if you want a quick and protein-packed recipe
It goes without saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Many of us simply grab a coffee-to-go or eat cereal for a quick meal before starting our day. For a healthy lifestyle, we should aim for a protein-packed breakfast. To save you time and boost your health, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has created a 10-minute breakfast recipe that offers 12 grams of protein. Sounds amazing, right? Best of all, you need just 3 ingredients to prepare this delicious breakfast. In the latest episode of her Instagram series Healthy Meals For Kids, Ms Nagpal has shared her recipe for super-healthy pancakes. She says, “Made with just ripe bananas, eggs, and wheat flour, they're a delicious and nutritious way to start your day and the kids would love it too.”
Below is the recipe for healthy pancakes, as shared by nutritionist Palak Nagpal in her caption:
- In a bowl, mash the ripe bananas until smooth.
- Whisk the eggs into the mashed bananas.
- Gradually add the wheat flour, stirring until just combined.
- Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
- Top with your favourite toppings and enjoy!
In another episode of Healthy Meals For Kids, Palak Nagpal discusses a nutritious lunchbox. Here are the dishes the nutritionist suggests packing in a tiffin:
1. Paniyaram pops: Crispy and flavourful, these protein-packed pops are a hit with kids.
2. Sambar: A classic South Indian lentil stew, it's a hearty and comforting addition to the lunchbox.
3. Coconut chutney: This tangy and creamy chutney adds a burst of flavour to the meal.
4. Seasonal fruit: To add a sweet element to the spread.
