Nutritionist-Approved 10-Minute Pancake Recipe Requires Only 3 Ingredients

You can make this recipe by using eggs, bananas and wheat flour.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Sep 19, 2024 07:39 IST
6-Min Read
These 3-ingredient pancakes are the perfect solution if you want a quick and protein-packed recipe

It goes without saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Many of us simply grab a coffee-to-go or eat cereal for a quick meal before starting our day. For a healthy lifestyle, we should aim for a protein-packed breakfast. To save you time and boost your health, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has created a 10-minute breakfast recipe that offers 12 grams of protein. Sounds amazing, right? Best of all, you need just 3 ingredients to prepare this delicious breakfast. In the latest episode of her Instagram series Healthy Meals For Kids, Ms Nagpal has shared her recipe for super-healthy pancakes. She says,  “Made with just ripe bananas, eggs, and wheat flour, they're a delicious and nutritious way to start your day and the kids would love it too.”

“Looking for a quick and easy breakfast that's packed with protein? These 3-ingredient pancakes are the perfect solution,” reads the text attached to the post.

Below is the recipe for healthy pancakes, as shared by nutritionist Palak Nagpal in her caption:



  1. In a bowl, mash the ripe bananas until smooth.
  2. Whisk the eggs into the mashed bananas.
  3. Gradually add the wheat flour, stirring until just combined.
  4. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
  5. Top with your favourite toppings and enjoy!

Check out the video below:



In another episode of Healthy Meals For Kids, Palak Nagpal discusses a nutritious lunchbox. Here are the dishes the nutritionist suggests packing in a tiffin:

1. Paniyaram pops: Crispy and flavourful, these protein-packed pops are a hit with kids.

2. Sambar: A classic South Indian lentil stew, it's a hearty and comforting addition to the lunchbox.

3. Coconut chutney: This tangy and creamy chutney adds a burst of flavour to the meal.

4. Seasonal fruit: To add a sweet element to the spread.

Follow Palak Nagpal's recipe for a healthy lifestyle.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

