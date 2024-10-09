Try This Nutritionist-Approved Lotus Stem Recipe At Home
Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares her healthy recipe for lotus stem chips.
Lotus stem is rich in vitamin C and it also helps with digestion-related problems
Lotus stem, also known as kamal kakdi, nadur, kamal thamarai and tamara, are an integral part of Indian cuisine. This crunchy vegetable is also gaining popularity around the world for its several health benefits. Lotus stem is rich in vitamin C and it also helps with digestion-related problems. The vegetable is low in calories and fat and it improves the quality of your skin and hair as it helps produce collagen. In her recent Instagram video, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares a quick and easy recipe for lotus stem chips. She encourages viewers to ditch their potato chips for this healthy and tasty dish. Sharing the preparation process of lotus stem chips, Palak writes in the caption, “DITCH those health harming CHIPS! Instead enjoy this healthy snack - Lotus stem crisps. Crispy, nutritious, delicious & super quick to prepare.” Here is the recipe:
-
Peel the lotus stem (2 pc.)
-
Cut them into thin slices.
-
Put them in a bowl with your seasonings including salt to taste, red chilly powder to taste, turmeric 1/4th tsp, moringa powder dried 1/2 tsp (optional), oregano 1/2 tsp, cold pressed oil 1 tsp. Mix well
-
Mix the spices well with lotus stem and bake or air fry for 10-15 mins at 180 degree Celsius.
-
Let them cool and serve!
Palak Nagpal enjoys her chips with tzatziki dip. You can also eat them with tomato sauce, garlic dip or any other sauces of your choice.
Previously, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared a special mayo recipe made using cashews, sesame seeds garlic and apple cider vinegar. The dip is pretty easy to make. Take honey, mustard sauce, garlic cloves - peeled, white sesame seeds, apple cider vinegar, pepper / red chilly powder to taste, salt to taste, soaked cashews, cold-pressed extra virgin olive or sesame oil. Blend all the ingredients together in a blender until smooth and your mayo is ready! For a creamier texture or milder mustard flavor, some hung curd can be added to the mix.
Try making these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
