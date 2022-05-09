7 foods High In Magnesium You need In Your Diet
Magnesium plays an important role in numerous functions in the body. Here are readily available magnesium-rich foods you need to add to your diet.
Dark chocolate is a great source of magnesium
Magnesium is a mineral that plays a vital role in promoting various functions in the body. Some of these functions include regulating blood pressure, boosting the immune system, helping with nerve and muscle functioning, and many more. Eating magnesium-rich foods can provide various health benefits, some of them being:
- Betters bone health
- Lowers risk of type 2 benefits
- Better cardiovascular health
- Relives and prevents migraine headaches
- Boosts energy
- Controls blood sugar
- Controls blood pressure
- Helps in protein production
- Helps facilitate muscle contraction and heart rhythm
Hence, it is very important to consume the advised quantity of magnesium to stay healthy. Here are some foods that can help you in providing the necessary amounts of magnesium:
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate contrary to popular belief is a great source of various nutrients and minerals. It is very rich in magnesium and hence a great source if you want to increase your magnesium intake. Dark chocolate is also high in copper, manganese, iron, antioxidants and many other nutrients and minerals.
Legumes
Legumes are a great source of magnesium. In fact, they are high in various other nutrients and minerals such as protein, vitamins, potassium, and iron. This makes it an ideal addition to the diet of people that do not consume animal-based foods. Legumes include lentils, chickpeas, peas, and beans and are very versatile to cook.
Soybeans
Soybeans and their products are another great source of magnesium for vegetarians and vegans. Tofu is a great substitute for cottage cheese and is very versatile to cook. Soybeans are also a great source of protein, fibre, etc. Some studies suggest soybeans might help reduce risks of stomach cancer, reduce risks of heart diseases, better cholesterol levels, and protects the lining of our arteries.
Leafy greens
Leafy greens largely include cruciferous vegetables. Many nutritious vegetables that come under cruciferous vegetables are lettuce, cabbage, kale, spinach, cauliflower, broccoli and many more. Leafy green vegetables are a great source of magnesium and various other nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, fibre, manganese, and so on.
Nuts
Nuts are another great source of nutrients for people that follow a plant-based diet. Nuts are also very high in magnesium. Some of the nuts that have high magnesium are cashews, almonds, and many more. They also reduce risks of various heart diseases, help control cholesterol levels, reduce risks of diabetes, and so on.
Seeds
Seeds are another food group that is abundant in various nutrients and minerals. A few of the most common seeds that provide good amounts of magnesium are chia seeds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. In addition to this, seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, iron, fibre, antioxidants and various other nutrients and minerals.
Whole grains
Whole grains are an essential part of an Indian diet. The most commonly consumed whole grains are wheat, rye, oats and barley. Whole grains provide us with various nutrients such as magnesium, fibre, protein, vitamins B, selenium, and so on. Buckwheat and quinoa are other whole grains that have all these nutrients and are safe for people with gluten allergies.
In conclusion, it is important to eat enough magnesium along with other nutrients and minerals to maintain a healthy and smooth functioning body. Eating a healthy balanced diet is the key to maintaining a healthy body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
