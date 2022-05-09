ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  7 foods High In Magnesium You need In Your Diet

7 foods High In Magnesium You need In Your Diet

Magnesium plays an important role in numerous functions in the body. Here are readily available magnesium-rich foods you need to add to your diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: May 9, 2022 12:21 IST
3-Min Read
7 foods High In Magnesium You need In Your Diet

Dark chocolate is a great source of magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral that plays a vital role in promoting various functions in the body. Some of these functions include regulating blood pressure, boosting the immune system, helping with nerve and muscle functioning, and many more. Eating magnesium-rich foods can provide various health benefits, some of them being:

  • Betters bone health
  • Lowers risk of type 2 benefits
  • Better cardiovascular health
  • Relives and prevents migraine headaches
  • Boosts energy
  • Controls blood sugar
  • Controls blood pressure
  • Helps in protein production
  • Helps facilitate muscle contraction and heart rhythm 

Hence, it is very important to consume the advised quantity of magnesium to stay healthy. Here are some foods that can help you in providing the necessary amounts of magnesium:


RELATED STORIES
related

All The Reasons Why Your Body Needs Magnesium; Know Five Food Sources To Boost Your Daily Intake

Magnesium is essential for your in many ways. This trace mineral is found in several foods. Let's look at some these.

related

Magnesium Deficiency Signs And Symptoms: Fatigue, Cramps, Reduced Appetite And More

Magnesium is required in optimum quantity to complete various functions in the human body. Read here to know how much magnesium you require in a day, foods sources and symptoms of magnesium deficiency.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contrary to popular belief is a great source of various nutrients and minerals. It is very rich in magnesium and hence a great source if you want to increase your magnesium intake. Dark chocolate is also high in copper, manganese, iron, antioxidants and many other nutrients and minerals.

Legumes

Legumes are a great source of magnesium. In fact, they are high in various other nutrients and minerals such as protein, vitamins, potassium, and iron. This makes it an ideal addition to the diet of people that do not consume animal-based foods. Legumes include lentils, chickpeas, peas, and beans and are very versatile to cook.

Soybeans

Soybeans and their products are another great source of magnesium for vegetarians and vegans. Tofu is a great substitute for cottage cheese and is very versatile to cook. Soybeans are also a great source of protein, fibre, etc. Some studies suggest soybeans might help reduce risks of stomach cancer, reduce risks of heart diseases, better cholesterol levels, and protects the lining of our arteries. 

Leafy greens

Leafy greens largely include cruciferous vegetables. Many nutritious vegetables that come under cruciferous vegetables are lettuce, cabbage, kale, spinach, cauliflower, broccoli and many more. Leafy green vegetables are a great source of magnesium and various other nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, fibre, manganese, and so on. 

Nuts

Nuts are another great source of nutrients for people that follow a plant-based diet. Nuts are also very high in magnesium. Some of the nuts that have high magnesium are cashews, almonds, and many more. They also reduce risks of various heart diseases, help control cholesterol levels, reduce risks of diabetes, and so on. 

Seeds

Seeds are another food group that is abundant in various nutrients and minerals. A few of the most common seeds that provide good amounts of magnesium are chia seeds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds. In addition to this, seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, iron, fibre, antioxidants and various other nutrients and minerals. 

Whole grains

Whole grains are an essential part of an Indian diet. The most commonly consumed whole grains are wheat, rye, oats and barley. Whole grains provide us with various nutrients such as magnesium, fibre, protein, vitamins B, selenium, and so on. Buckwheat and quinoa are other whole grains that have all these nutrients and are safe for people with gluten allergies.

In conclusion, it is important to eat enough magnesium along with other nutrients and minerals to maintain a healthy and smooth functioning body. Eating a healthy balanced diet is the key to maintaining a healthy body.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

 

Home Remedies

Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Dont Ignore It
Experiencing Irregular Or Delayed Periods? Try Ayurveda And Don't Ignore It

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases