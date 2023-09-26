Home »  Nutrition »  7 Common Types Of Apples & How They Benefit Our Health

Below we share some of the commonly found varieties of apples and their health benefits.

Apples are beneficial for improving heart health, boosting immunity, and promoting healthy digestion

Apples are a popular type of fruit that are typically round with a thin outer skin that is often red or green. They have a crisp, juicy flesh and a sweet or tart taste. Apples are popular in India, although they may not be as widely consumed compared to other fruits like mangoes or bananas. The popularity of apples has been growing over time, especially in urban areas.

There are different varieties of apples grown in India, each with its own taste, texture, and appearance. Some popular varieties include the Shimla apple, Kashmiri apple, and Himachal apple. These varieties are commonly cultivated in regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, imported varieties from countries like the United States and New Zealand are also available in some supermarkets and stores. Each variety of apple offers unique flavours and health benefits. Keep reading as we share some of the commonly found varieties of apples and their health benefits.



7 Varieties of apples and their health benefits:

1. Red delicious



This apple variety is known for its bright red colour and slightly sweet taste. It is a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Regular consumption of Red Delicious apples may help improve heart health, reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, and aid in weight management.

2. Golden delicious

Golden Delicious apples have a sweet and slightly tart flavour. They are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management and digestive health. These apples are also a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants.

3. Granny smith

Granny Smith apples are known for their tart flavour and green colour. They are an excellent source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. These apples may help improve digestive health, strengthen the immune system, and regulate blood sugar levels.

4. Gala

Gala apples have a crisp texture and a sweet flavour. They are rich in dietary fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Regular consumption of Gala apples may help reduce the risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol levels, and improve brain health.

5. Fuji

Fuji apples are sweet and have a crunchy texture. They are packed with dietary fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. These apples are beneficial for improving heart health, boosting the immune system, and promoting healthy digestion.

6. Pink lady

Pink Lady apples are known for their sweet and tangy taste. They are a good source of dietary fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Pink Lady apples can aid in weight management, improve skin health, and promote a healthy gut.

7. Royal gala

Royal Gala apples have a crisp texture and a sweet flavour. They are high in dietary fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Regular consumption of Royal Gala apples may help lower the risk of chronic diseases, improve digestion, and support weight management.

Overall, all these apple varieties provide various health benefits due to their high nutritional value, including vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Incorporating apples into your diet can help improve overall health and well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

