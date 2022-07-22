5 Potassium-rich Foods You Need To Add To your Diet
Potassium helps maintain the water levels inside our cells. In this article, we discuss the various high-potassium foods to help increase your intake of potassium.
Bananas help increase potassium in the body
Potassium is considered to be the third most found mineral in our body. It improves the circulation of fluids, nerve transmission, and muscle contraction control. Our cells contain almost 98 per cent of the potassium in our body. The majority of this is present in our muscle tissue, and the remaining (20%) is found in our liver, bones, and red blood cells.
Potassium also works as an electrolyte in our bodies. Electrolytes conduct electricity in the body and help manage crucial functions in the body. Between the positive and negative ions present in electrolytes, potassium helps carry positively charged ions.
Eating sufficient potassium helps in water retention, reducing blood pressure, preventing kidney stones, etc. In addition to this, our body is 60% made up of water, potassium helps manage the water present inside our cells. Hence, it is important to feed our bodies with enough potassium.
Here are foods to incorporate into your diet if you want to increase your potassium intake:
1. Bananas
Bananas are one of the most popular sources of potassium. Although, bananas may have an image of being fattening or unhealthy. That is incorrect, at least in the case of average humans. Bananas are a great source of potassium and other nutrients such as vitamin B6, magnesium, vitamin C, manganese and fibre. They also lower blood pressure, better asthma symptoms, better heart health and reduce the risks of developing type 2 diabetes. In addition to this, bananas are a healthy source of fibre and help you feel fuller for longer.
2. Fish
Some fatty and lean fish can provide an adequate amount of potassium. Fish are also a great source of numerous minerals, such as zinc, iron, iodine, etc. It is also full of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins B2 and D.
3. Watermelon
Watermelon is a great source of potassium as it has a very high water content. As discussed previously, our body is made up of approximately 60% water and needs adequate water intake to function well. Along with this, watermelon is also a great source of magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, fibre, and other nutrients.
4. Spinach
Spinach is a popularly healthy vegetable. Although it is known to be a great source of iron, spinach also provides the body with enough potassium and other nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin A, folate and magnesium. It also has adequate amounts of potassium. Hence, incorporating even a cup of spinach a few times a week can help you increase your potassium intake.
5. Legumes
Beans and legumes are other great sources of potassium. Furthermore, they provide ample proteins if you follow a plant-based diet. In addition to this, they are also extremely versatile. Eating fruits high in potassium can get boring over time, beans and legumes can be cooked in various ways. You can also add various vegetables into beans and legumes curry to further increase its nutritional value.
In conclusion, potassium may be an overlooked mineral, however, it is extremely important for the body. Try incorporating these foods into your diet to maintain correct water levels in your cells and to also benefit from other nutrients available in them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.