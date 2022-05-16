7 Common Nutrient Deficiencies And How To Spot Them
What we eat helps our body function. The lack of nutrients may cause various disorders in the body. Here are some indicators the body may be giving.
Lack of nutrients such as vitamins and iron might cause headache and dizziness
The food we eat provides our body with the nutrition it requires to function at its full capacity. Different nutrients and minerals provide and promote different functions in our bodies. The deficiency of these nutrients and minerals can have various effects on the body. In this article, we discuss the various indications the body makes while on different nutrient deficiencies.
Here are some common nutrient deficiencies and their signs:
Vitamin D
There are various ways by which your body may be indicating a vitamin D deficiency. Feeling a loss of energy, fatigue, and tiredness are also signs of vitamin D. Vitamin D plays an integral role in maintaining the health of our bones. Vitamin D deficiency can cause pain in the bones as well as muscles. You can add dairy products, oranges, and fatty fish to increase your vitamin D intake.
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 helps in the production of red blood cells in the DNA. It has also proven to improve the function of neurotransmitters. Lack of vitamin B in the body may cause fatigue, weakness, anaemia, loss of memory, swollen tongue, etc. It may even make your thinking abilities hazy and blurry. Vitamin B12 deficiency may be common in vegans and vegetarians as dairy products, poultry, red meats, seafood, and organ meats are the main sources of vitamin B12.
Magnesium
Magnesium is another mineral that helps the bones maintain their health and also promotes energy production. Lack of enough magnesium in the diet can cause being of nausea, vomiting, lack of appetite, lethargy, weakness, and so on.
Potassium
Potassium is another important mineral the body requires for various body functions. Some of these are heart functions, muscle contractions, and many more. It also helps maintain blood pressure, strokes, etc. Some symptoms of low potassium in the body are constipating, weakness in the muscles, cramps, numbness, palpitations, etc. Bananas and legumes are great sources of potassium.
Folate
Folate is also known as folic acid. It is especially important for pregnant people to consume it. Folate helps in the growth of the baby and reduces the risks of any abnormalities. A few of the symptoms of lack of enough folate in the body are irritability, diarrhoea, fatigue, etc. Some folate-rich foods are beans, seeds, peanuts, whole grains, cruciferous vegetables, eggs, and so on. However, in the case of pregnant women, taking supplements may be encouraged by the doctor.
Calcium
As you may already know, calcium significantly helps in maintaining strong bones and muscles. It also helps the body perform nerve functions. Some of the most common symptoms of calcium deficiency are irregularity in heart rhythm, numbness or tingling on the fingers, etc. Dairy products and cruciferous vegetables are great sources of calcium.
Iron
Iron is extremely beneficial for the body and is one of the most helpful minerals. Iron helps in the production of red blood cells, the production of protein in the red blood cells, provides oxygen to the muscles, production of hormones in the body, and so on. An iron deficiency may be identified by symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, the skin easily peeling, cold feet and hands, brittle nails, shortness of breath, faster heartbeat, etc. Cruciferous vegetables are a great source of iron.
Keeping a close eye on what the body may be trying to tell us is very important. However, the best way to make sure your body has ample nutrients and minerals are by eating right. Eating a well-balanced diet can help meet all the needs of your body easily.
