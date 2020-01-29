Foods For A Healthy Heart: Here's How Potassium Can Help You Boost Heart Health; Know Food Sources
Heart health: Your diet majorly affects your heart health. Poor diet and lifestyle can significantly increase the risk of heart diseases. For a healthy heart, you should ensure the consumption of all essential nutrients. Potassium is also extremely important for a healthy heart. It helps in controlling g the various risk factors linked with increased risk of heart diseases. Potassium supports the functioning of the heart. You need to ensure enough consumption of potassium to fight the risks of heart diseases. Weakness, muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat, poor digestion, numbness and breathing issues are some symptoms of potassium deficiency. Healthy potassium levels will support overall health as well as a healthy heart.
High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. To control the risk of heart diseases you must control high blood pressure. Adding potassium to your diet can help you maintain blood pressure numbers. Potassium also supports a steady heart rhythm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a diet high in potassium and low in sodium and processed foods can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Food sources of potassium
You can achieve potassium through dietary sources. You need to make some healthy choices to ensure enough potassium consumption. Some of the foods rich in potassium may include-
1. Banana
Bananas are the best source of potassium. You can easily find banana and add it to your diet. This fruit will also provide other nutrients like vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants, magnesium and many more.
2. Dried apricots
Dried apricot can be a perfect snack that will offer you several health benefits. It can help you boost eye health, digestion, skin health and weight loss. It is also a good source of potassium. Add a few dried apricots to your evening snacks but choose only sugarless apricots.
3. Spinach
Green leafy vegetables are extremely healthy. Spinach is one of the best options to choose from. Spinach is also a great source of potassium. You can use it to prepare several dishes, smoothies or salads.
4. Orange and orange juice
Oranges are a great source of vitamin C as well as potassium. You can eat an orange or consume orange juice as a good source of potassium. Oranges will also help you fight inflammation. This amazing fruit will help you boost heart health, weight loss and skin health.
Other food sources- salmon, yogurt, beets, potato, sweet potato, lentils, tomato juice, raisins, beans and seafood.
