5 Foods You Should Eat To Boost Your Energy Levels, According To A Nutritionist
Opting for nutrient-dense foods helps provide the essential vitamins and minerals required for energy production, here are some foods to help boost energy.
Making informed food choices and adopting healthy eating habits can significantly boost our energy levels
Consuming a well-balanced diet that includes adequate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats is essential for maintaining steady energy levels. Carbohydrates provide the body with glucose, which is the primary source of energy. Including whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in our diet ensures a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream, preventing energy crashes.
Nutrients like iron, magnesium, B vitamins, and vitamin C are particularly important for energy metabolism. Iron deficiency can lead to anaemia, resulting in fatigue. To help us boost our energy levels with the help of our diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of foods we can eat for better energy levels.
5 Foods to boost your energy levels, according to the nutritionist:
1. Bananas
Bananas are a notable source of vitamin B6, which is involved in converting food into energy. Vitamin B6 helps your body metabolize carbohydrates and fuels energy production. Magnesium is another mineral found in bananas that contributes to energy production.
2. Quinoa
Quinoa is a complex carbohydrate that contains a good amount of dietary fiber. Complex carbohydrates are broken down slowly by the body, providing a steady and sustained release of energy
3. Yogurt
Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria called probiotics that support a healthy gut environment and aid in digestion. By promoting efficient digestion and nutrient absorption, probiotics indirectly contribute to maintaining stable energy levels. When choosing yogurt for an energy boost, opt for plain or Greek yogurt without added sugars.
4. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are an excellent source of prolonged energy thanks to carb content, healthy fats, and filling fiber.
5. Steel-cut oats
Steel-cut oats are a whole grain and contain complex carbohydrates and are high in dietary fiber, including both soluble and insoluble fiber. Fiber slows down digestion, providing a more prolonged release of energy and preventing energy crashes
Look at her post:
Overall, maintaining a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet that supports hydration can provide the necessary energy to fuel our bodies throughout the day. Making informed food choices and adopting healthy eating habits can significantly boost our energy levels and overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.