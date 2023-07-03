Weight Loss Tips: Add These Low-Calorie Energy-Boosting Foods To Your Daily Diet
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your diet if you want to boost your energy levels without increasing your caloric intake.
Berries such as blueberries are low in calories and high in fibre and antioxidants
Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is essential for both weight loss and enhancing energy levels. If you wish to lose weight, you must create a balance between eating healthy and also maintaining a calorie deficit. This is where low-calorie foods come in.
Eating low-calorie nutritious foods that are energy-boosting food is the key to losing weight. Luckily, there are various foods that fit this criteria. Read on as we share a list of foods you can add to boost your energy levels that are also low in calories.
Here are 9 low-calorie energy-boosting foods that can aid in weight loss:
1. Leafy greens
Greens such as spinach, kale, and lettuce are packed with nutrients like iron, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. These vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre, promoting satiety and helping with weight loss.
2. Whole grains
Whole grain foods like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates. They provide a steady release of energy and keep you feeling full for longer periods. Additionally, they are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious choice for weight loss.
3. Eggs
Eggs are a protein-rich food that can help boost metabolism and promote feelings of fullness. They contain essential amino acids and are a good source of B vitamins, which play a vital role in converting food into energy.
4. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is an excellent low-calorie food that is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics. The protein content can help increase energy levels and promote fat loss, as it requires more energy to digest compared to carbohydrates and fat.
5. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C and provide a refreshing energy boost. They are also packed with fibre, helping to satisfy hunger and aid in weight loss.
6. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein. Consuming them in moderation can provide sustained energy and promote weight loss due to their satiating effect.
7. Lean proteins
Foods like chicken breast, turkey, fish, and tofu are lean protein sources that help build and repair muscles. Protein requires more energy to digest, which can increase metabolism and aid in weight loss. Furthermore, lean proteins promote feelings of fullness and provide a long-lasting energy boost.
8. Green tea
Green tea contains a natural stimulant called caffeine, which can enhance energy levels and promote fat burning. It also contains antioxidants called catechins that have been linked to weight loss and improved metabolism.
9. Berries
Berries, including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are low in calories and high in fibre and antioxidants. They provide a natural energy boost due to their high vitamin C content and can aid in weight loss by reducing appetite and preventing overeating.
In conclusion, incorporating these nine low-calorie energy-boosting foods into your diet can support both weight loss and increased energy levels. However, it is important to consume them as part of a well-rounded diet and maintain portion control for optimal results. Additionally, consulting a healthcare professional or registered dietitian is advisable for personalised nutrition advice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
