8 Foods To Keep Your Energised Through The Long Summer Days
Below we share list of foods you can add to your diet to help boost your energy levels.
Berries help combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can drain energy
Some summer foods are particularly adept at boosting energy levels during the warmer months. In this article, we share list of foods you can add to your diet to help boost your energy levels and get you through the long summer days.
8 Foods that can help keep you energised during the long summer days:
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is not only hydrating but also rich in vitamins A and C, which help boost energy levels by supporting the immune system and reducing fatigue. Additionally, its high water content helps prevent dehydration, which can zap energy.
2. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is packed with protein, which helps stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full longer, preventing energy crashes. It also contains probiotics that promote gut health, which is linked to improved energy levels and overall well-being.
3. Berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. These nutrients help combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which can drain energy. Plus, their natural sugars provide a quick energy boost without causing spikes in blood sugar levels.
4. Salmon
Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and function. A healthy brain translates to better focus, concentration, and energy levels. Additionally, the protein in salmon helps maintain muscle mass and keeps you feeling satisfied, preventing energy dips.
5. Quinoa
Quinoa is a complex carbohydrate that provides a steady release of energy throughout the day. It's also a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of energy-producing proteins in the body. Quinoa is also rich in fibre, which aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
6. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre. These nutrients provide long-lasting energy and help stabilise blood sugar levels. Additionally, nuts and seeds contain magnesium, which is involved in energy production at the cellular level.
7. Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are nutrient powerhouses. They're rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like iron and calcium, which are essential for energy metabolism and overall vitality. Leafy greens also contain nitrates, which have been shown to improve blood flow and enhance athletic performance.
8. Oats
Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates, which are digested slowly, providing a steady stream of energy. They're also high in fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full and energised. Oats are rich in B-vitamins, which play a crucial role in converting food into energy.
Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you stay energised and healthy throughout the long summer days. Remember to pair them with a balanced diet and regular physical activity for optimal results.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
